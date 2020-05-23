Looney Tunes Cartoons Full Episode Released Online Ahead of HBO Max Launch

Warner Bros. has released a full episode of Looney Tunes Cartoons ahead of its series premiere on the HBO Max streaming service launching May 27. Featuring three brand new shorts starring Tweety and Sylvester, Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd, and Daffy Duck, the 11-minute episode samples the 1,000 minutes of all-new animation styled after the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts. As described by Warner Bros., the new series from Warner Bros. Animation is comprised of animated shorts that vary in length and highlight a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling with simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories featuring marquee Looney Tunes characters in their classic pairings.

"We are approaching each short as its own film, and not as an episode in a series," developer and executive producer Peter Browngardt previously told Variety. "Our mantra on the shorts is story, comedy and reverence for the classic Looney Tunes of the '30s and '40s and the way they used a more cartoonist-driven animation."

Unlike the sitcom-styled The Looney Tunes Show, which modernized the characters for the series that aired for two seasons on Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes Cartoons takes a visual and gag-first approach in the style of the classic Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies shorts.

"We are a group of cartoonists together in a room and we draw funny gag drawings and come up with wild scenarios," Browngardt said. "I feel like that is what made the classic Looney Tunes so fantastic. It wasn't screen writers; they were thinking completely visual all the time. I feel like the best cartoon animation comes from that process."

After ten shorts premiered last summer during the Annecy International Animated Film Festival in Annecy, France, critic Chris Cox, penning a review for Oneofus.net, wrote the new series is worthy of being "shown next to the classic cartoons."

"While only time will tell if these shorts will become classics, they decidedly will be seen as a noble attempt to bring the 'Looney' back into Looney Tunes," Cox wrote, praising the "beautifully animated" new series for its voice acting and "manic" storytelling.

Featuring a classic cast of characters that includes Porky Pig, Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner, Yosemite Sam, Marvin the Martian, and Taz, Looney Tunes Cartoons stars veteran Looney Tunes voice cast members Eric Bauza (New Looney Tunes), Jeff Bergman (The Looney Tunes Show) and Bob Bergen (Space Jam).

Looney Tunes Cartoons premieres on HBO Max when the service launches May 27.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.