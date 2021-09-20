Lord of the Rings Trilogy Composer in Talks To Score Amazon Series

Oscar-winning composer Howard Shore is plotting a return to Middle-earth. Deadline reports that Shore is in talks with Amazon to score its upcoming Middle-earth series. Shore won three Oscars for his work on Peter Jackson’s . The series will not feature any actors from the Middle-earth films or any of Jackson’s input. Shore’s music could bring a familiar tenor to Amazon’s show. However, he may not be allowed to weave any of his past work into the show. Warner Bros. Pictures control those films, and the film rights to J.R.R. Tolkien’s most famous novels.

Filming on the first season of the untitled show recently wrapped. The season cost Amazon $465 million, the most expensive television project ever, and the company already ordered a second season. The new season goes into pre-production in January as post-production on the first season continues through June 2022.

The show shot its first season in New Zealand, where Jackson filmed his movies. Post-production continues there. The show’s second season is moving to the United Kingdom.

Shore returned to Middle-earth previously to score Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy. Outside his Middle-earth work, Shore has composed scores for many other films. His credits include The Twilight Saga, Hugo, The Departed, Pieces of a Woman, Philadelphia, and The Silence of the Lambs.

JD Payne and Patrick McKay developed Amazon’s Middle-earth series. The drama occurs during Middle-earth’s Second Age, thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings. The company reportedly obtained rights to portions of Tolkien’s , a history of Middle-earth. Those rights would allow it to delve deep into the fantasy universe’s mythology. An early teaser image hints that the series may cover Sauron’s origin story.

Amazon’s Middle-earth series has an ensemble cast. It includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Payne and McKay are the series’ showrunners. They’re also executive producers. Other executive producers include Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Wayne Che Yip is a co-executive producer and also directs. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström are also helming episodes. Christopher Newman is also a producer, and Ron Ames is a co-producer.

What do you think of Howard Shore scoring Amazon’s Middle-earth series? Let us know in the comments. Amazon’s Middle-earth show will debut on September 2, 2022.