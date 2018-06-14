‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series Has a Targeted Air Date

Fans have been reeling for months about the news that a Lord of the Rings television series could be coming to Amazon, and now we have a better idea of when that might happen.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon exec Jennifer Salke talked about the upcoming series, which was first announced last November. As Salke revealed, the goal is to get the series into production within the next few years, and ultimately on to Amazon’s platform in 2021.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’ll be in production in two years; [on the air in] 2021 is the hope.” Salke explained. “But there are other people who wish it was 2020.”

With that release date so far away, it makes sense that details on the series are somewhat slim. According to previous reports, the series will feature plenty of fan-favorite characters, and could focus on the adventures of a young Aragorn. And as Salke put it, the execution of the series will hopefully satisfy fans.

“All of us would love a big, addictive show that is executed at the top of its game.” Salke suggested. “We’re really excited about Lord of the Rings. Despite all the chatter about it, the deal just closed a month ago. We’ve been talking to writers. We have an estate that’s very active. I’ve spent three hours with Simon Tolkien. There’s a lot of moving parts with it. We’ll have some game plan to move forward with very soon.”

Apparently, part of that game plan could end up involving Peter Jackson, the director who brought the previous Lord of the Rings and Hobbit films to life. While Jackson recently denied any involvement with the series, Salke hinted that there still could be hope.

“We’re in conversations with him that I think are very amicable about how much involvement he wants and what kind.” Salke revealed. “We haven’t figured out exactly what that is yet. He may say he is involved or he’s not involved. We’re still very much in conversation with him about what kind of involvement he would propose.”

But as Salke revealed, whether or not Jackson is involved will not get in the way of finding the show’s creative team.

“We are currently talking to writers.” Salke revealed. “I have sat with three or four different groups of writers. Sharon Tal Yguado has met with many more than that. When we announced it, many agents called and with clients and British writers have come calling. There have been a lot of informational meetings about the material and about the scope of what we can do. My hope would be to put together a group of talented people, which will obviously have a leader who can embark on this big ambitious endeavor.”

Are you excited to see Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series come together? Let us know what you think in the comments below.