Lost In Space Final Season Trailer Released By Netflix

The trailer for the final season of Lost In Space has been released by Netflix, and you can watch it above! This December, “in an epic final season, the Robinsons’ survival instincts kick into hyperdrive as they race to reunite and protect Alpha Centauri from a robot invasion.” If you weren’t entirely gripped by the first two seasons of Netflix’s new take on Lost In Space, then this final season could be the charm. The stakes for the Robinson family (both galactic and personal) feel bigger and more serious than ever, and the main selling point for a lot of sci-fi fans (the killer robots) will be, as well.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” Showrunner ack Estrin said when Netflix announced the final season. “A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

Lost in Space stars Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio, Parker Posey, and Brian Steele. Netflix has also added Russell Hornsby to the show in a recurring role during the final season.

“We are so thrilled to share more adventures of The Robinson Family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale,” added Ted Biaselli, Netflix’s Director of Original Series. “We’re especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can’t wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead!”

Lost In Space was a highly-anticipated reboot of the classic TV series – though it’s been something of a cult-hit. Season 2 got lost somewhere in the wave of the COVID-19 pandemic when it was released in late December 2019, but season 3 could be the biggest reason for fans to go back and give it a watch.

Lost In Space streams on Netflix.