Lost in Space Season 3: Netflix Casts Russell Hornsby in Recurring Role

Russell Hornsby will join Netflix's Lost in Space for the series' third and final season. According to Deadline, Netflix wants to keep Hornsby's role a secret, but he will be a recurring guest star. Hornsby's past credits include the lead role in Lincoln Rhyme and six seasons on Grimm. He starred in the film The Hate U Give, appeared in Creed II, co-starred in Netflix's Seven Seconds, and had a recurring role on The Affair on Showtime. He's joining a cast that already includes Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey.

Lost in Space, a reboot of the classic 1960s sci-fi series, is executive produced by Zack Estrin, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazama, and Burk Sharpless. The series' final season began filming in September. Netflix announced the show's cancellation earlier this year, but the producers said they always planned it to be a three-part story.

"From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy," Estrin said. "A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it's Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I'm excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead."

"We are so thrilled to share more adventures of The Robinson Family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale," added Ted Biaselli, director of original series at Netflix. "We're especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can't wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead!"

According to Netflix's official series synopsis, "There's more danger — and adventure — ahead for the Robinson family! With the Jupiter 2 stranded on a mysterious ocean planet without their beloved Robot, the Robinsons must work together, alongside the mischievous and manipulative Dr. Smith and the always charming Don West, to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists. But they quickly find all is not as it seems. A series of incredible new threats and unexpected discoveries emerge as they look for the key to finding Robot and safe passage to Alpha Centauri. They will stop at nothing to keep their family safe... survival is a Robinson specialty after all."

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images