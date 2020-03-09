Lost in Space Fans React to Netflix Ending Series With Third Season

As quickly as it arrived, Lost in Space is leaving Netflix. Announced Monday afternoon, the streaming giant has ordered a third and final season of the show to wrap up any lingering storylines. As you might expect, fans of the massive-budget Netflix Original took to Twitter devastated at the news. According to series creator Zack Estrin, the show was always meant to be told in three parts.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” Estrin said. “A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

Sad to See It Go

Yesssss!!! Sad to see it go after only 3 seasons, but so happy it gets to finish the story it was telling! #LostInSpace https://t.co/RuF5iYY2QT — Ryan Clavin (@ryno1185) March 9, 2020

Not Shocked

Honestly I’m not shocked Lost In Space is tapping out in season 3. The nature of the show feels like it wasn’t meant to go on 8 seasons or whatever. — Gurney Hallenbeck (@TheThirdNiceGuy) March 9, 2020

Bummed Out

I’m not gonna lie.



I’m bummed out that “Lost In Space” is coming to an end.



That show makes problem-solving so much fun.



I will sorely miss it. https://t.co/SGiKpO2wd8 — Rama’s Screen (@RamasScreen) March 9, 2020

Damn You!

Yay finally season 3 cant wait……



WHAT?! FINAL SEASON?!?!



NOOOOOOOO!!!😭😭😭😭😩😩😩



Damn you Netflix.. WHY?!?…😒😢😞#LostInSpacehttps://t.co/WHsI1Mo7Kc — Corey Mckee (@mckee_corey) March 9, 2020

Tears

Pissed Off

I’m soooo excited for the third season of lost in space, but it pisses me off that it’s the last one. It seems like there’s so much more of the plot that they could explore! #lostinspace — Tuva👑 (@tuva_swift) March 9, 2020

Thanksful for One More Year