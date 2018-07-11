‘Lost in Space’ Season 2 Rumored to Begin Production This Fall

Netflix renewed its reboot of Lost in Space for a second season back in May and now fans of the science fiction streaming series are getting some updates about when production on that season will begin.

According to Omega Underground, the second season of the series will see Lost in Space return to Vancouver to begin filming on September 4th. Filming is expected to wrap on March 1, 2019.

The series stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey, and is produced by Legendary Television. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are writers and executive producers. Zack Estrin is the showrunner. Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni are executive producers.

Set 30 years in the future, Lost in Space follows the Robinson family after their exploratory space vessel hits an unidentified phenomenon that strands them on an unexplored planet. Estrin explained previously how the heart of the original 1963 Lost in Space series is still present in the reboot but has been updated for modern audiences.

“Fans of the original show should know we maintain the core of what was special about that experience of watching that as a child — that here’s this incredible family that’s off on this amazing adventure,” he says, “For new fans of the show, there’s a certain baggage associated with the title — ‘Oh, that’s that campy show from the ’60s,’ or, ‘That’s that movie from the ’90s that was … what it was.’ We are taking that core of an idea — the Robinson family is striving to hold together and survive in this incredible circumstance — and as much as this show is Lost in Space, it could be a shipwreck on an island. It just happens to be in space and we think it’s going to have a broad appeal beyond genre fans.”

The 10-episode first season of Lost in Space is currently streaming on Netflix. As of right now, no official premiere date for Season 2 has been set though it is expected sometime in 2019.