Love Is Blind Season 5 Premiere Window Announced by Netflix

It's time to head back into the pods of Love Is Blind. On Wednesday, during Netflix's virtual upfront presentation, it was announced that Season 5 of Love Is Blind will be premiering on the platform in September. This comes just weeks after the conclusion of Love Is Blind's fourth season, which made headlines for experimenting with Netflix's live format — and then accidentally crashing upon the debut of the live Season 4 finale.

"From a technical perspective, we've got the infrastructure," Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters explained in a quarterly earnings call in April. "We had just a bug that we introduced, actually, when we implemented some changes to try and improve live streaming performance after the last live broadcast Chris Rock in March and we just didn't see this bug in internal testing because it only became apparent once we put sort of multiple systems interacting with each other under the load of millions of people trying to watch 'Love is Blind.'"

Why was the Love Is Blind finale delayed?

As Netflix tweeted shortly after the glitch began to occur, they were incredibly sorry to fans for the unexpected delay of the episode.

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon... we are incredibly sorry that the Love Is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we planned," read the statement. "We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

Is Love Is Blind renewed?

Luckily, the Season 4 reunion won't be the last Love Is Blind episode to hit Netflix, as the streaming service has already renewed the series through Season 5.

"It's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes," Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials previously said. "We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we're thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members."

As mentioned above, Season 5 of Love Is Blind will debut on Netflix in September.