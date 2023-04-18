Love Is Blind: Netflix Co-CEO Breaks Silence on Live Reunion Fiasco

After seasons of heartbreak and romance, Love Is Blind unintentionally made headlines for the wrong reasons earlier this week. The Season 4 reunion episode of Love Is Blind, which was expected to debut live on the platform on Sunday night, was met with multiple technical glitches and error messages. This prevented many fans, outside of those at an in-person viewing party in Los Angeles, from watching the reunion episode live. During Netflix's quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, company co-CEO Greg Peters addressed the snafu, and revealed that the delay in the episode airing was caused by a "bug."

"From a technical perspective, we've got the infrastructure," Peters explained. "We had just a bug that we introduced, actually, when we implemented some changes to try and improve live streaming performance after the last live broadcast Chris Rock in March and we just didn't see this bug in internal testing because it only became apparent once we put sort of multiple systems interacting with each other under the load of millions of people trying to watch 'Love is Blind.'"

Why was the Love Is Blind finale delayed?

As Netflix tweeted shortly after the glitch began to occur, they were incredibly sorry to fans for the unexpected delay of the episode.

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon... we are incredibly sorry that the Love Is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we planned," read the statement. "We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

Is Love Is Blind renewed?

Luckily, the Season 4 reunion won't be the last Love Is Blind episode to hit Netflix, as the streaming service has already renewed the series through Season 5.

"It's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes," Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials previously said. "We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we're thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members."

What do you think of Netflix's reaction to the controversy surrounding Love Is Blind's live reunion episode? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!