Lucifer Star Aimee Garcia Is Working on a Superhero Comic

Lucifer's Aimee Garcia doesn't just play Ella Lopez on a series based on comic books. She's also written comics before and now Garcia is teasing a new project featuring a major superhero. During a question and answer session on StageIt (via CBR), Garcia spoke a bit about her current work in comics and then revealed that she's working on a superhero project, though she didn't reveal exactly who that superhero is.

"I've been writing a lot," Garcia said. "So, I've been writing Dungeons & Dragons, you can see 'Garcia and Mendez,' I'm writing with my co-writer agent. I'm writing the GLOW comic, which I'm really excited about. And I may be writing, I don't know [if] this is a spoiler alert, but I may or may not be writing a comic about a big superhero that may be behind me. How about that? That's a little hint that I am writing... my next comic that I'm writing will be some big superhero behind me. And I can't wait. So I've been writing a ton."

As Garcia mentioned, she co-authored GLOW vs The Babyface with former WWE champion AJ Lee (real name AJ Mendez). Garcia also paired up with Mendez for Dungeons & Dragons: At the Spine of the World for IDW Publishing. And while she didn't reveal any specifics about her superhero project, she did reveal that there will be a bit of a Lucifer Easter egg of sorts in it by way of a character she's created as a nod to her Lucifer character, Ella.

"So you guys remember this picture of Ella in her glasses. I may or may not, in my next comic, because a lot of you beautiful fans have glasses, and they're so sweet, I created a character who is Latina and wears these glasses," Garcia said. "So when it comes out -- and yes, some of you guessed it. Like I said, it's behind me. That will be my shout-out to Lucifans. Because she has huge glasses. And it's just going to be my little Easter egg wink. So let me know what you think about it. It'll be out, I think, in July."

As for Lucifer, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the second half of the show's fifth season. The first eight episodes of the season dropped back in August, but we don't yet know when the remaining eight are expected, something that even the series' writers addressed earlier this year.

"We know everyone wants to know, but truth is even WE don't know when #LuciferSeason5B will come out," they wrote. "It's not finished yet. The pandemic blew up our plans. But when we have an official release date, trust us, we're dying to let you know! Same with a trailer. #patience #Lucifer."

When the back half of Season 5 does drop, fans may be able to expect God (Dennis Haysbert) to stick around for a while. In November, the Lucifer Twitter account noted that they were unable to share a release date, but they did tease that fans could "get ready for ***'s extended stay on *****". The blanks would fit with the phrase "God's extended stay on Earth."

Seasons 1-4, as well as the first half of Season 5, of Lucifer are now streaming on Netflix.