Lucifer Writers Finish Work on Season 6

✖

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end and for the writers of Netflix's Lucifer, that now includes the writing on the show's sixth and final season. Last week, Lucifer showrunner Ildy Modrovich shared a photo on social media marking the last day in the show's writer's room, noting that her heart was "breaking" at this chapter of the journey's end as the writers behind the belove series signed off one last time.

On Twitter, Modrovich shared a screen shot from the virtual writer's room showing the series' writers blowing kisses in what was apparently their official final sign off as writing on the series was done.

"Last day in the Lucifer Writer's Room. These people inspire me beyond words. How is it that a heart can feel so full and yet be breaking at the same time?" Modrovich wrote.

Last day in the Lucifer Writer’s Room. These people inspire me beyond words. How is it that a heart can feel so full and yet be breaking at the same time? #ifuckinglovethemsomuch #imnotcryingyourecrying pic.twitter.com/y5TN6EKcwH — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) October 29, 2020

While the writing for the sixth season of Lucifer appears to have come to an end, actual production on the series continues. Last month, series co-showrunner Joe Henderson revealed on Twitter that shooting was underway on the series now that they'd completed the remaining work on the back half of Season 5.

For fans, the announcement that the Writer's Room for Lucifer is finished is bittersweet. While it had been expected that Season 5 would be the series' last, back in July Netflix decided to renew the fan-favorite series one more time for a sixth and truly final season. At the time, the prospect of even more episodes is one that fans welcomed, there were some lingering questions about how things would work with a surprise extra season. However, Henderson and Modrovich addressed those concerns, noting that Season 5 didn't end up impacted in a major way.

"One of the big things that we said when we agreed to Season 6 is that we did not want to change Season 5 because we loved Season 5," Henderson said. When the back half gets released from Season 5, when Season 5B gets released, I think people will see how much the whole season fits together like, I think, a beautiful jigsaw puzzle. I love it. We didn't want to change the ending, but what we did is we just ended Season 5. We basically lopped off the act six that Ildy was in the middle of writing, and these stories that we sort of were speeding through anyways, we realized, in retrospect, we were sort of moving really fast on some things and summarizing moments that could actually be stories."

He went on to explain that Season 5 still ends up where it was going to, just that now those final moments are expanded into their own season.

"Season 5 is exactly what it was always going to be, except the very, very end of it is now its own season, plus all these new ideas that we came up with as we dug into it and explored it," he continued. "It was really important to us to make sure that Season 5 stayed its own story, and then challenge ourselves to find a new story where we didn't think there was any. Once we found it, like Ildy said, it's hard to imagine not telling it."

The first half of Lucifer Season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.

Are you sad that Lucifer is ending with Season 6? Let us know in the comments.