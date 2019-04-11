‘Lucifer’ Season 4 Teaser Reveals Netflix Premiere Date

Netflix saved fan-favorite series Lucifer from certain death last summer, when the streaming service swiftly picked up the rights following its cancellation by FOX. It’s been nearly a year since then, and fans have been wondering when they would see Tom Ellis, Lauren German, and the rest of the crew make their triumphant return. Thankfully, the wait is almost over. The fourth season of Lucifer is arriving in just under one month’s time.

On Wednesday morning, Netflix released a teaser for the fourth installment of Lucifer, which featured the titular character rising from out of the water of a pool, showing off some of the sexy new tone that the series has adapted on a streaming platform. After giving a look at Lucifer’s 666 tattoo, and the fitting tagline “He Is Risen,” Netflix revealed that the show would return on Wednesday, May 8th.

Conveniently enough, the May 8th release date is exactly 666 hours from the time the teaser was released. You can watch the full announcement in the video at the top of the page.

The new season of Lucifer will consist of a total of 10 episodes, unlike the previous 20-something-episode runs on network TV. However, the season is telling just the first part of what the showrunners were planning for Season 4 on FOX, so perhaps a future Season 5 will finish out the tale. At this point, it’s unclear how much Netflix has committed to the series beyond this next installment.

Talking to TV Line, Tom Ellis said that having 10 episodes in the new season allows the story to be richer and less drawn-out.

“Having it in this [10-episode] format means that our story is distilled down to being much richer. What’s at stake in each episode is much higher,” Ellis said. “It just feels denser… telling the story in the best possible way.”

