Mike Colter’s First Post-‘Luke Cage’ Role Revealed

It looks like Mike Colter has landed his first television gig, following the cancellation of Luke Cage last fall.

According to Variety, Colter has been cast in a lead role in the upcoming CBS pilot Evil. Colter has signed on to play David DaCosta, a Catholic priest in training who is tasked with assessing unexplained phenomena to see if there is a supernatural or scientific explanation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Colter will join Katja Herbers in the pilot, who previously played the Man in Black’s daughter, Emily, on Season 2 of Westworld. The pilot comes from Robert and Michelle King.

This marks the first main TV role for Colter since the cancellation of Luke Cage, which was the second Marvel Netflix show to get the ax last year. Since then, all five of Netflix’s Marvel shows have been canceled, with only Season 3 of Jessica Jones left to air.

“It was bittersweet,” Colter told ComicBook.com of the cancellation. “It kinda did catch me off guard. I don’t think I was as shocked as most people were because I was a little closer to it… There were some things, some tell tale signs, that were not quite feeling right for me. Although we had an internal pick up, amongst a certain amount of people who were close to the project, and we were moving forward with the writing and writing the group writers room, et cetera. There was a lot of stalling. There was a lot of things that didn’t feel quite right. Then, deadlines. One deadline would come and it would go. Another deadline would come, it would go.

“I don’t know that it’s something that fans can do, necessarily,” Colter added. “I think it’s a real network/studio thing. I think it’ll resolve itself, one way or the other. There just needs to be some time. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe that’s it. But I don’t think the fans… as much as the fans — the outpouring of the fans is very touching and well received and it’d be appreciated — I don’t think it’s gonna make anything happen, but it’s nice to know that. I think, ultimately, if it comes back, it’ll probably come back because of the fans demand for it. I don’t think that their work is going in vain. It just may not happen as soon as they want it to.”

Will you be checking out Colter’s latest television gig, if it goes to series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Both seasons of Luke Cage are currently streaming on Netflix.