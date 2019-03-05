Luke Perry’s Daughter Speaks Out Following His Death

The world has been expressing an outpouring of condolences following the death of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale star Luke Perry, and one of his children is thanking everyone for their kind words.

Sophie Perry recently took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her father, alongside a heartfelt caption about the response she’s seen to his passing. In part, Sophie states that she “cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages”, but that she sees them and is “grateful for all of the love”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perry passed away at the age of 52 on Monday, after he had suffered a massive stroke in the days prior.

Perry is best known for playing Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills, 90210, and for later playing Fred Andrews on The CW’s Riverdale. His work also includes appearances in The Fifth Element, The Simpsons, and The Incredible Hulk.

Production on Riverdale continues to be shut down in the wake of Perry’s passing. Warner Bros. Television, The CW, and Riverdale executive producers Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter, and Jon Goldwater released the following statement regarding Luke Perry’s passing:

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

In addition to upcoming episodes of Riverdale that had already been filmed prior to his death, Perry is set to appear this summer in Quentin Tarantino’s new film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.