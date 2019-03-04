Fans Remember Luke Perry Following ‘90210’, ‘Riverdale’ Star’s Death

Today, fans are gathering to mourn the loss of one of Hollywood’s most genuine talents. Earlier today, reports confirmed actor Luke Perry passed away at age 52 following a massive stroke last week. Now, social media is lighting up with tributes honoring the actor as fans of all ages remember Perry’s work.

Not long ago, news went live confirming Perry’s passing in light of a medical emergency the actor suffered last week. The actor was rushed to a local hospital after authorities were called to his California home. Perry suffered a massive stroke, and reports said the actor was sedated at times for treatment. Following the news of his passing, Peggy’s reps released a statement about his death which can be read below:

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steven Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” the statement released through BuzzFeed News reads.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

As you can see below, fans of all ages have taken to social media sites like Twitter to remember Perry. The actor enjoyed a long career in Hollywood as he was launched into fame with 90210. Perry played Dylan McKay on the long-running teen drama and appeared in nearly 200 episodes between 1990 and 2000.

Most recently, new fans came to know the actor for his work on another teen drama Riverdale. Perry played Fred Andrews, the father of the show’s lead Archie. The actor was on a break from filming at the time of his stroke, and his death comes days after Fox announced plans to reboot 90210; Perry said he would take part in as many episode as possible given scheduling conflicts he had due to Riverdale‘s filming in Canada.

Talented Heartthrob

I didn’t have to watch 90210, Luke Perry’s face was plastered over every girlfriends’ bedroom wall, magazine, you name it. He was a heartthrob constantly compared to James Dean and after seeing his acting in recent projects, I now see it wasn’t just the hair. RIP pic.twitter.com/WtwvFiADrD — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) March 4, 2019

A First for Many

I’m extremely upset about Luke Perry’s death. Talented and kind-hearted actor who was “the first bad boy crush” for so many. Prayers to his family and friends. RIP Luke Perry. pic.twitter.com/3tTenPU0Je — Di (@eIenasalvator) March 4, 2019

One of a Kind

I’m always endeared when a celebrity doesn’t seem to buy into their own hype or take themselves too seriously. R.I.P. “Sideshow” Luke Perry. pic.twitter.com/KgldO326Be — ? Hunter ? (@Dr_H_Bus) March 4, 2019

Always Missed

I actually can not believe this has happened ? RIP to the legend who is Luke Perry ❤️ thank you for being an amazing actor I enjoyed watching you so much especially as Archie’s dad Fred on Riverdale ? you will be dearly missed. @CW_Riverdale pic.twitter.com/owVAGg4NKu — Katie (@Katie07751988) March 4, 2019

Rest Easy

Rest easy Luke Perry. An amazing actor and an amazing man. “I always felt like something of an outsider. But I identified with people up on the screen. That made me feel like I wanted to be up on the screen too. I felt like eventually I would get there.” – Luke Perry. pic.twitter.com/9MCxz7hMf2 — Molly (@mollymorleyyy) March 4, 2019

Sending Love Above All

My friend Luke Perry has left us. I will miss you.



We are all here for such a short time. We need to love each other and have compassion. That is all. And that’s all it’s ever been. — Steven Weber (@TheStevenWeber) March 4, 2019

A Multitalented Man

Luke Perry’s greatest role was definitely Billy in the Fifth Element, hands down. Don’t @ me. Buffy was good, too. Shame to hear. #RIP pic.twitter.com/fZ8sHg76FN — Chris a dad who vapes (@chrismcgdude) March 4, 2019

Missed By Many

I’m forever a 90210 girl. When I was lucky enough to meet most of the cast 2 yrs ago I was especially nervous to meet Luke. My childhood crush. Turned out he was such a genuinely nice guy. I’ll never forget that. RIP Luke Perry. You will be missed by so many ?? pic.twitter.com/EJ2OEZmrDS — Courtney Mondun (@cm424004) March 4, 2019

Rest In Peace

Whether you knew him as Dylan McKay or as Mr Fred Andrews Luke Perry will be missed pic.twitter.com/BYji3zJ4TE — Liz La Lez!SPNLV (@angelrobotkitty) March 4, 2019

A Sincere Talent