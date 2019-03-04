TV Shows

Fans Remember Luke Perry Following ‘90210’, ‘Riverdale’ Star’s Death

Today, fans are gathering to mourn the loss of one of Hollywood’s most genuine talents. Earlier today, reports confirmed actor Luke Perry passed away at age 52 following a massive stroke last week. Now, social media is lighting up with tributes honoring the actor as fans of all ages remember Perry’s work.

Not long ago, news went live confirming Perry’s passing in light of a medical emergency the actor suffered last week. The actor was rushed to a local hospital after authorities were called to his California home. Perry suffered a massive stroke, and reports said the actor was sedated at times for treatment. Following the news of his passing, Peggy’s reps released a statement about his death which can be read below:

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steven Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” the statement released through BuzzFeed News reads.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

As you can see below, fans of all ages have taken to social media sites like Twitter to remember Perry. The actor enjoyed a long career in Hollywood as he was launched into fame with 90210. Perry played Dylan McKay on the long-running teen drama and appeared in nearly 200 episodes between 1990 and 2000.

Most recently, new fans came to know the actor for his work on another teen drama Riverdale. Perry played Fred Andrews, the father of the show’s lead Archie. The actor was on a break from filming at the time of his stroke, and his death comes days after Fox announced plans to reboot 90210; Perry said he would take part in as many episode as possible given scheduling conflicts he had due to Riverdale‘s filming in Canada.

