Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons Might Be Grounded Due to Weather

Every household in America is preparing to enjoy this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, but the event could be without one of its most popular attractions. If certain weather patterns get just a little bit worse, the giant-sized balloons that have been made famous by the parade could be grounded this time out.

According to FOX and The National Weather Service, the temperature in New York City on Thursday is expected to be in the low 20s, with sustained winds of up to 20 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. If those patterns worsen just a little bit, the balloons would have to stay out of the air.

New York City’s rules for the parade state that the balloons must be grounded if sustained winds top 23 miles per hour, or if wind gusts go above 34 miles per hour. While the numbers aren’t yet that high, it wouldn’t take much to push them over the limit.

There’s also a chance that the balloons could be made to fly at a lower altitude than normal due to the wind conditions. It may not be ideal, but that would certainly be better than not having the balloons at all.

Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York City, warned those who were planning on being outside watching the parade to take extra precautions when preparing for the event.

“Get ready for an amazing parade, but put on every layer you have in your household, wear every glove you can find, every scarf, hand warmers, whatever you got, you’re going to need it tomorrow,” de Blasio said. “I want to tell everyone be ready to enjoy but recognize it’s going to be really, really cold.”

