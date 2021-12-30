Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) is out for blood — and covered in it — in a new image from the February return of The Walking Dead. The first part of the Final Season trilogy ends with Leah (Lynn Collins) launching the hwacha and firing rocket-powered arrows at Maggie’s group, the friends that Daryl (Norman Reedus) tried to save from the wrath of Pope (Ritchie Coster). But hell hath no fury like a woman scorned: the mid-season finale, “For Blood,” leaves off with Leah unleashing hell on Maggie, Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

A new first-look image from the Season 11 Part 2 premiere (via TVLine) shows Maggie in the aftermath of the Battle of Meridian, which resumes when The Walking Dead returns with new episodes on February 20.

In this next block of eight episodes kicking off with “No Other Way,” Maggie’s group goes to war with what’s left of the Reapers as a struggling Alexandria crosses paths with the new community discovered by Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his traveling companions: the Commonwealth.

“I think it’s fair to say there’s an epic start with really big, cool things going on, but also a lot of emotional stuff. So 11B is going to have a pretty different vibe from 11A, which is not unusual for us in a season,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told Entertainment Weekly about picking up from October’s mid-season cliffhangers. “We tend to kind of switch up some variables in every block. We’ll start to open up our world a little bit more and meet some more people and see what’s going on for everybody. And there’s going to be a really fun thriller vibe to the B block that we’ve been enjoying writing.”

Along with more from the Reapers and the citizens of the Commonwealth, audiences will encounter yet another group “that surprises our people.”

“We are going to get to know the Commonwealth more deeply with our characters. And there are particular ways that that plays out, and there are a number of characters we will meet for the first time,” Kang teased. “And for some, it’s learning more about what’s the deal with them and how they interact with our people as they try to figure out a brand-new world as well.”

