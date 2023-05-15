Fan-Favorite NBC Series Could Return Sooner Than Expected

The beloved television reboot of Magnum P.I. could be back on the small screen soon, according to new comments from an NBCUniversal executive. On Monday, President of Entertainment Program Planning Strategy for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Jeff Bader told TVLine how NBC's Fall 2023 programming could evolve amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. While Bader indicated that the 2023-2024 schedule is relatively "strike-proof", there is a chance that we could see midseason shows like Magnum P.I. return earlier than usual.

"We feel very good about where we are with our fall schedule relative to what could happen if there's a prolonged strike," Bader explained. "Night Court, Extended Family, Quantum Leap, Found, Irrational… those are all scripted shows that will all be on in the fall."

"We could pull in La Brea, Magnum P.I., Transplant…," Bader suggested, "and we have our unscripted [programs that don't use writers]. So, we feel like we're in good shape."

What is Magnum P.I. about?

Magnum P.I. follows Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez), a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin's Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business.

Magnum, PI also stars Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton as Orville "Rick" Wright, Stephen Hill as Theodore "TC" Calvin, Tim Kang as Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill as Teuila "Kumu" Tuileta.

"I think we're always going to have that action. We're always going to have that heart," Hernandez explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I think one of the important things to the audience is that connection, that bond that they all have and that sense of family. One of the reasons why the show works is because there is a lot of negativity out there. There's a lot of rhetoric, there's a lot of ugliness and this show, in a small way, is a counterbalance to that. And it feels like family. It fills that connection. Everyone's fighting for each other and fighting for people who are suffering or in a position of having less or be manipulated in a way that is detrimental to them. So Magnum and Higgins and the crew all spend their days trying to do good out there in the world. I think that's one of the qualities that people really like about the show and the characters. Obviously that's an element that we're going to continue through to the rest of the season alongside having a lot of fun."

