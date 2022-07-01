NBC has picked up Magnum, PI -- the reboot of an '80s classic that CBS cancelled earlier this year -- for an additional two seasons on the competing network. The reboot, which stars Jay Hernandez (Hostel) in the title role, ran for four seasons on CBS prior to its cancellation. At the time it was dropped, the series was only pulling in a 0.7 rating "in the demo" (that's among adults 18-49), but total viewership averaged 7.2 million total viewers per episode. Considering the series was airing on Fridays, that isn't half bad. Reports at the time suggested that the series came to an end as CBS and NBC Universal (who own the rights to Magnum) were squabbling over the license fee for the series.

The two-season order represents 20 episodes so far, with an option for more. Whether those will be broken up into ten-episode seasons, or something else, has yet to be determined. It seems plausible that decision will wait until the show starts to air, and NBC has an idea of how it will perform on the new network.

Almost immediately after the cancellation, reports emerged that it was possible Magnum dodge the cancellation bullet by heading to another network or streamer -- presumably NBC or Peacock.

Variety first reported the renewal.

Hernandez starred in the series as Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin's Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business.

Magnum, PI also stars Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton as Orville "Rick" Wright, Stephen Hill as Theodore "TC" Calvin, Tim Kang as Det. Gordon Katsumoto, and Amy Hill as Teuila "Kumu" Tuileta.

In addition to Magnum P.I., CBS also cancelled United States of Al and B Positive after just two seasons and Good Sam and How We Roll after one season. It's not clear if any of those series are being shopped out for potential pickup elsewhere. You can check out a list of the shows that were cancelled during this season's May bloodbath here.