‘Magnum P.I.’ Reboot World Premiere Coming to Comic-Con

Audiences will get a first look at the new Magnum, P.I. reboot at San Diego Comic-Con later this month, long before the show airs on CBS.

CBS Television Studios will be bringing stars from several shows to San Diego, including Magnum stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks, reports Deadline. Executive producers Peter Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim will be joining them to show off scenes from the first episode at 4:15 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 19 in Room 6A at the San Diego Convention Center.

SDCC will also host a panel for the Charmed reboot in Ballroom 20 on July 19 as well. The panel, featuring stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock and Rupert Evans, is scheduled for 11:15 a.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend will also be the focus of a July 19 panel in Room 6A, after the Magnum panel. Star Rachel Bloom will be joined by other stars from the series on Saturday, July 21 for sold-out concert at the Balboa Theatre to celebrate the show’s upcoming fourth and final season.

The Tell Me A Story panel, with stars Paul Wesley and James Wolk talking about the new CBS All Access show, will start at 12:15 p.m. at Ballroom 20 on July 19.

CBS TV will also promote Magnum, P.I. with a Ferrari 488 driving around downtown San Diego during the convention. Fans can pick up free sunglasses and Hawaiian leis if they spot the car.

The new Magnum P.I. stars Hernandez (Suicide Squad, Scandal) as the title character, famously played by Tom Selleck in the original 1980-1988 series. Weeks (Penny Dreadful) will star as Juliet Higgins, a character based on John Hillerman’s Jonathan Higgins from the original series. The pilot is being directed by Justin Lin, who also helmed the SWAT and Scorpion pilots for CBS.

In the original Magnum, P.I., Thomas Magnum is a former Vietnam War veteran-turned-private investigator based in Hawaii. In the new series, Magnum decides to become a private investigator in Hawaii after returning from service in Afghanistan.

In a recent TVInsider interview, Selleck said he is not involved in the reboot, as he is busy with CBS’ Blue Bloods.

“I just stepped back and said, ‘I won’t get in the way.’ I have an obligation to my version, and [producer Peter Lenkov is] going to do his own take, but I wish them the best,” Selleck said.

Magnum, P.I. is not the only new reboot joining the CBS schedule this fall. Candace Bergen will be returning for a new season of Murphy Brown, 10 years after the show’s 10th season ended.

CBS is also home to successful reboots of SWAT, Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver.

Magnum, P.I. will air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET, starting this fall.

Photo Credit: Karen Neal / CBS