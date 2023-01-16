The Last of Us Fans are Obsessed with Daddy Pedro Pascal
The first episode of HBO's The Last of Us is finally here, and while the jury is still out on the episode itself, there's clearly one aspect of the show that's a hit: Pedro Pascal as daddy Joel Miller. Social media has been inundated with Tweets from fans that are loving seeing Pascal in a fatherly role once again. It certainly doesn't hurt that Pascal spent some time shirtless in the episode, so viewers might need a little time to clear their minds and figure out how they liked the episode as a whole!
Of course, The Last of Us is based on one of the most beloved video games of all-time, and fans have been obsessed with Joel for the better part of a decade now. One of the biggest questions for fans heading into the show was whether it could properly nail the emotional beats of the game, and properly adapt these characters into a different medium. Joel has certainly brought out a lot of emotions in people over the years, and it already looks like Pascal's take is already doing the same!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Pedro Pascal as Joel!
Only Ellie gets that. And Grogu.
wtf man I wanna have Pedro Pascal as my daddy too 😫— alice (@nerfmedaddy) January 16, 2023
Proposals are out there.
pedro pascal does so well at dad roles he wants me to mother his kids so bad like just slide into my dms babe we can get married TODAY— alicent apologist | baela and rhaena stan (@itweetabttv) January 16, 2023
He's only gonna get grumpier.
First 5 minutes of The Last of Us and I’m already feeling hot for Pedro Pascal as a grumpy dad 🥰— Ouiser (@luisamariaem) January 16, 2023
I can appreciate an honest scoring system.
6 minutes in i alr seen Pedro pascal shirtless this show is a 10/10— goober (@peashooter847) January 16, 2023
Man's got a gift.
man i just love it when pedro pascal plays a dad— al ☄︎ (@lampsofthevalar) January 16, 2023
Reputation earned.
okay ive KNOWN pedro pascal is very worthy of his internet daddy title, seeing him as Joel's got me [growling noises]— 🌺 lauren (@lead029) January 16, 2023
Someone hasn't been watching The Mandalorian.
Joel’s americas new Daddy #TheLastOfUsHBO— Richard 🅿️rado (@Pilly_Prado) January 16, 2023
Absolutely not the only one.
I can't be the only one already thirsting over Pedro as Daddy Joel. #TheLastOfUs— Travy (@travytypo) January 16, 2023