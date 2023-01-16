The Last of Us Fans are Obsessed with Daddy Pedro Pascal

The first episode of HBO's The Last of Us is finally here, and while the jury is still out on the episode itself, there's clearly one aspect of the show that's a hit: Pedro Pascal as daddy Joel Miller. Social media has been inundated with Tweets from fans that are loving seeing Pascal in a fatherly role once again. It certainly doesn't hurt that Pascal spent some time shirtless in the episode, so viewers might need a little time to clear their minds and figure out how they liked the episode as a whole!

Of course, The Last of Us is based on one of the most beloved video games of all-time, and fans have been obsessed with Joel for the better part of a decade now. One of the biggest questions for fans heading into the show was whether it could properly nail the emotional beats of the game, and properly adapt these characters into a different medium. Joel has certainly brought out a lot of emotions in people over the years, and it already looks like Pascal's take is already doing the same!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Pedro Pascal as Joel!