Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal Tells CCXP Crowd "It's an Honor to Be Your Daddy"

CCXP is currently in full swing in Brazil, and the Lucasfilm panel has delivered a lot of exciting content. During the event, it was announced that the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is finally debuting on March 1st. This month marks two years since the show's second season came to an end, so fans are especially eager to see the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin and his adorable "son," Grogu. Pascal surprised fans at the panel today, and made everyone very happy with his perfectly chosen words.

"That's the greatest honor of my life," Pascal said to the cheering crowd. "It's an honor to be your daddy." Unsurprisingly, those words caused the audience to go into a frenzy. The man knows his fans! You can check out the sweet video, which was shared by @mishajackles on Twitter, below:

What's Next For The Mandalorian?

While fans did get to see Mando and Grogu return in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year, everyone can't wait to see the duo back together in their own series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast (via The Direct) executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased Mando's future and his shot at redemption in the upcoming season.

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

Was Mark Hamill Really in The Mandalorian Season 2?

Mark Hamill recently had the perfect response to those who doubted that he physically suited up and did the work when appearing as a de-aged Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. Rumors were floating around that Hamill wasn't actually on the set, but Hamill took to Twitter to shut down those accusations.

Hamill shared a photo that was actually a screenshot of him from a behind-the-scenes special about The Mandalorian's production, which streamed on Disney+ last summer (Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian). Hamill captioned the photo with the following: "This is for those who claimed the character was accomplished exclusively with CGI, without my participation. #BeenThere_DoneThat."

The Mandalorian's third season debuts on Disney+ on March 1st.