Netflix has released their latest weekly Top 10, confirming viewership numbers for the past seven days and revealing that one show was very popular among subscribers. Though measuring what Netflix subscribers were watching from November 7 to November 13, Manifest has clearly become the biggest title on the streamer for this month so far. This week marked the second week for season four of the cult hit, the first full span of seven days, and its viewership actually went up week to weep. When Manifest season four debuted it premiered to over 57 million hours, while in week two it's grown to over 74.7 million.

The latest season of the show appearing at the #2 position in the weekly Top 10 is already impressive enough, but that's not the only spot where the show is represented. Interest in Manifest's fourth and final season on Netflix (the streamer picked up the show after NBC cancelled it) has clearly driven people to start at the beginning, with Manifest Season 1 landing at the #4 spot on the Top 10 and Manifest Season 2 appearing at the #9 position. It's possible naturally that the show's devoted fan base have just been watching and rewatching the show on Netflix to celebrate the new episodes, but as far as the streamer is concerned, it's all gravy.

Check out the full list of Top 10 TV shows on Netflix for the past week below, which has an unsurprising Number #1.