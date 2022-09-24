Manifest Season 4 Trailer Reveals First Look at Final Season

Viewers begin to learn the truth behind the passengers of Flight 828 in the trailer for Manifest's final season. The hit series originally debuted on NBC and ran for three seasons, but the network abruptly canceled Manifest last summer. Netflix swooped in a few months later to pick up the fourth and final season of Manifest. The series follows a group of passengers on an airline flight that mysteriously went missing over five years ago. To them, only a few moments passed while they felt some turbulence in the air. But for their loved ones, years went by believing they were dead. The trailer for Manifest Season 4 comes during Tudum, Netflix's global fan event.

There's lots of drama to be found in the new Manifest trailer. Along with characters disappearing and reappearing aged up, the black box from Montego Air Flight 828 is discovered, which offers up its own unique mysteries. Season 4 will consist of 20 episodes, and fans will also have a major time jump to wrap their brains around. The first 10 episodes of the final season arrive on November 4th, and they will begin two years after the Season 3 finale.

Series creator Jeff Rake originally planned for Manifest to tell its story over the course of six seasons. The series will only get four, but the final 20 episodes on Netflix will be enough to finish the story and resolve all of the cliffhangers.

"The endgame won't change at all," Rake told EW last year. "For those who've been tracking this story through June and July, they'll remember that I was hopeful in the early weeks after cancellation that someone would step up and allow us to make something as modest as a two-hour movie."

"It would have been stressful and would not have been ideal, but I would have figured out my way through it," the creator continued. "Given that I've had to go through the thought exercise this summer of how to get to the original endgame in two episodes, six episodes, or nine episodes, I feel like it's an embarrassment of riches to have to have 20 episodes to tell the rest of the story. So yes, I have always talked about three more seasons — and part of that was chronological, because it's always been my goal get to the series finale in real time in accordance with the five and a half years that the passengers had back — and that might have to adjust somewhat depending on how these episodes roll out. The good news is I am absolutely confident that 20 episodes gives me enough time to tell the entirety of the story as I always intended to. When I've talked in the past about having a roadmap all the way to the end of series, that didn't mean that I had a roadmap for literally every single episode. I have a roadmap with a series of twists and turns and flags in the sand that we would ultimately hit in order to tell the the core stories within our mythology and within our relationship drama. So it will not be a particularly difficult exercise to overlay that same exact roadmap onto 20 episodes. It will be quite organic."

Created by Jeff Rake, Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards. Manifest Season 4 Part 1 comes exclusively to Netflix on November 4th.