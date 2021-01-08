Marc Guggenheim Hints He Would Write a Green Arrow and the Canaries Comic

✖

Arrow co-creator Marc Guggenheim, who has written novel and comic book tie-ins to that series, suggested on Twitter today that if DC had interest, he would complete the story of Green Arrow and the Canaries in comic book form. Earlier today, The CW officially announced that it had passed on the series -- a decision Guggenheim said was made months ago. Green Arrow and the Canaries was set to spin out of the events of Arrow's penultimate episode, and took place in the future, starring Katherine McNamara as a grown-up version of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak's daughter Mia Queen as a new generation's Green Arrow.

Arrowverse fans, already reeling from the end of Arrow and the impending ends of Supergirl and Black Lightning, are disappointed in the news. One fan asked Guggenheim on Twitter whether he would consider following up the series with a comic book tie-in, or an animated miniseries in the vein of what the Arrowverse did with Vixen and Freedom Fighters: The Ray.

"DC Comics, call me," Guggenheim tweeted back.

Guggenheim wrote or co-wrote Arrow and Arrow Season 2.5 digital-first comics set in the world of the show. A third comics miniseries, Arrow: Dark Archer, was co-written by actor John Barrowman and his sister, and centered on his character from the show, Malcolm Merlyn.

Green Arrow and the Canaries had been planned as an Arrow spinoff starring Shadowhunters veteran Katherine McNamara as Mia Queen/Green Arrow, alongside Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren and Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary. The characters came together in the year 2040 in the penultimate episode of Arrow, titled "Green Arrow and the Canaries," a backdoor pilot for a planned series starring the trio. Other actors involved included Ben Lewis as William Clayton; Joseph David-Jones as Connor Hawke; Charlie Barnett as John Diggle, Jr.; and Raigan Harris as Bianca Bertinelli.

In the backdoor pilot, Bertinelli was kidnapped by an anonymous figure wearing a Deathstroke mask, shattering the peace of a Star City that had been largely crime-free for the better part of 20 years. Mia Queen is greeted by Laurel Lance, who restored the younger woman's memories from the pre-"Crisis on Infinite Earths" timeline, transforming her into Green Arrow and building a team to take on new threats to the 2040s.

"It's a responsibility -- and it's one that I don't take lightly, but it's one that I'm very excited to get to carry a little bit," McNamara told ComicBook.com. "Working with Stephen, this season, has been so wonderful because I've gotten to watch him do just that and I've gotten to watch how he handled this responsibility and this legacy. And it's been great to follow in his footsteps, in a sense."

Would you read a comic book cleaning up the dangling plot threads from Green Arrow and the Canaries? Sound off below.