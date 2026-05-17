Amazon’s New Fantasy Series Could Be the Biggest Hit Since Game of Thrones

Fantasy is a genre that still has its big TV hits, but ever since Game of Thrones arrived, nothing else has really managed to reach the same level. Some shows have tried, and even the spin-offs House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which have both performed well critically and in terms of audience (each in their own way), still don’t quite hit the same cultural impact. It feels like that kind of production is a once-in-a-generation phenomenon, something we might not see again for years until the industry shifts into a new cycle. Still, studios keep trying because fantasy continues to perform well, and the return on investment is massive.

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But maybe the real key isn’t just repeating the same formula, but exploring different aspects. And that’s where a project currently in development comes into play, one with huge potential. What if, just like Game of Thrones, you adapted a major literary saga? And what if this saga triggered a global reading frenzy not seen since the Twilight era? And what if it was a romantasy story with the original author actively involved as an executive producer? That’s Amazon’s latest big swing, and the further it moves into development, the more it feels like people are starting to realize this could be the next breakout genre-defining hit.

Fourth Wing Has All the Ingredients to Take the Game of Thrones Crown

image courtesy of Entangled Publishing/hbo

If you haven’t been living under a rock, you know Fourth Wing became a big BookTok-driven phenomenon, breaking out of its niche and turning into one of the most widely discussed fantasy book series in the world. The romantasy genre itself has seen a huge boom thanks to titles like ACOTAR, but Rebecca Yarros’ saga pushed things even further and continues to maintain strong relevance ( ). The story follows Violet Sorrengail, a young woman forced into a military academy for dragon riders, where the rule is simple: adapt fast or die. Inside this environment, she has to survive violent training, political games, and extremely volatile relationships. And in the middle of all that, she ends up falling hard for someone who is essentially supposed to be her enemy.

But the real conversation here isn’t just about how popular the source material is; it’s about the type of popularity it has. Fourth Wing doesn’t have a traditional fantasy fandom; it has a highly active online audience that always debates characters, ships, theories, and specific scenes in real time. The Empyrean saga is packed with plot twists, cliffhangers, deaths, battles, secrets, and spicy scenes that naturally fuel that kind of engagement — and that’s exactly where the adaptation’s potential comes from.

The idea behind the new show is clearly to build the next major fantasy pillar in streaming, something that can compete with what Game of Thrones had at its peak. But the landscape today is very different, and that’s worth keeping in mind: people have already seen several attempts to replicate that formula, and they’re now far more demanding when it comes to pacing, character arcs, and, most importantly, the feeling that something really new is being offered, and not just another variation of the same blueprint. Is the production taking that into account? Well, judging by everything confirmed so far, it seems like the project is being handled with a surprisingly serious and structured approach. And one of the biggest signals of that is the involvement of Michael B. Jordan.

For those who don’t know, the actor isn’t just a high-profile name attached to the project; he also serves as an executive producer through his Outlier Society banner, coming off a phase in his career where he’s been increasingly focused on building long-term franchises and IP-driven projects (the Creed expansion being a clear example). Pair that level of commitment with Amazon’s ambition, and you get a partnership that could genuinely surprise people. Plus, his production slate has been heavily focused on more modern, diverse storytelling, and based on his track record, Fourth Wing fans strongly believe he’ll treat the adaptation with care. He has also made it clear he wants to avoid overly obvious casting choices and is aiming for a faithful adaptation that respects the books.

Another key piece of the puzzle is Meredith Averill as showrunner, who has worked on series like The Haunting of Hill House, Wednesday, and Locke & Key (which earned strong praise). Looking at her background, she brings experience in balancing fantasy, mystery, and emotional drama while still keeping narrative momentum. And that kind of control is going to be essential here, because Fourth Wing relies on tension and emotional connection, especially with its lead character.

On top of that, there’s also Lisa Joy directing the pilot, alongside executive producer Jonathan Nolan, both of whom come from Westworld. Sure, that show didn’t fully stick the landing, but the ambition behind it is still undeniable. Both creators have proven experience in building complex worlds and high-concept storytelling — and Fourth Wing has dragons, military politics, fights, and wars, right? With them involved, the expectation is that the adaptation could have a more cinematic, elevated approach, which is exactly the kind of quality that defined early Game of Thrones. Nolan’s background also includes large-scale worldbuilding and thematic depth, with credits like the beloved Fallout and the genius Person of Interest.

How Fourth Wing Can Exactly Reach Gold Standard Fantasy TV Status

image courtesy of Entangled Publishing

Fourth Wing has the potential to appeal both to longtime fans of the books and to audiences discovering the story for the first time. It sits in the same adult fantasy lane as Game of Thrones, just with a very different narrative identity. But when it comes to adaptations, the biggest challenge isn’t scale or budget — it’s translation. In Fourth Wing, the strength has always been the extremely direct experience of Violet’s perspective and how readers are immediately dropped into that world and its situations without much distance. If the show can maintain that closeness while keeping the pacing tight (since the books never really slow down), it already solves half the problems that derailed other major fantasy productions like The Witcher, The Wheel of Time, and Shadow and Bone.

You can’t inflate the world before making sure the emotional core actually works. That’s the key issue, because the fantasy TV market today is already full of series that look great but lack a strong storytelling foundation.

And there’s also the tone problem, because in the streaming era, fantasy often swings between two extremes: either it becomes too serious and loses energy, or it tries to be too light and loses dramatic weight. Fourth Wing sits in an interesting middle ground since it blends emotional intensity with a more direct narrative pace. The adaptation needs to strike that balance without softening the stakes or overplaying the melodrama, so it’s about finding a very specific tonal space that still isn’t saturated on TV.

What turns a show into a true reference point is its ability to maintain identity across multiple seasons without losing the essence that made audiences connect in the first place. As an example, Euphoria, while not a fantasy show, had the potential to become one of HBO’s defining modern dramas, but lost some of that trajectory due to this kind of issue. Fourth Wing needs to stay locked into its characters (who are essentially the emotional backbone of the story), keep the tension going, and still give scale without sacrificing clarity. It’s not the dragons, the budget, or the marketing that make or break it; it’s whether audiences actually stay attached to what’s on screen episode after episode. Game of Thrones understood that from the very beginning.

The show is still in development, and there is currently no official release date. However, Yarros has been closely involved with the project and has expressed confidence in the creative team, stating that they understand exactly what the story means to fans. So if the author is on board, then all that’s left is to wait and see how high expectations will climb from here.

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