Don’t Worry, The Simpsons Would Never Kill Off Marge

The Simpsons has sparked a lot of controversy among fans for the way it killed off Marge Simpson with a new look into the future of the animated series, but the showrunner behind it all explained that fans will never have to worry about Marge’s death being a reality any time soon. The Simpsons Season 36 was one of the most eventful seasons for the long running animated series in a long time as its experiments caught tons of attention. Not only did its premiere kick off with a series finale, but the final episode then jumped ahead 35 years into the future.

The Simpsons Season 36 ended with an episode that showcased a new look at the Simpson Family’s future that was much different than all of the other looks seen before. Especially because in this far off future, Marge had since died while Homer, Bart and Lisa lived on. But the showrunner behind the series, confirmed that not only is Marge not even dead, but that “Marge will probably never be dead ever again.” But that’s not even something fans of the series should ever worry about.

The Simpsons Doesn’t Have a Hard Canon

The Simpsons Season 36 finale really caught fans by surprise as it seemingly killed off Marge in this look into the future, but the new future itself is further demonstration that there’s no real set canon in the first place. While it did have more a serialization early on as character lessons and characteristics did continue between episodes, it was never meant to be more than a sitcom that would reset its status quo at the end of each episode. While there have been some notable changes over the decades, at its core The Simpsons was always going to be the same. So Marge was never really going to die.

The Simpsons has also been increasingly fluid in the last decade especially as because of its rolling timeline, events that have happened through the series are much looser than they were before. Marge and Homer originally met in the 1970s for example, but if that were true still today they both would be much older than they are in the current episodes. This is even more the case for flash forwards like seen in the finale, which was just a case of giving The Simpsons another potential future where they find happiness. It’s not really meant to serve as a full, concrete future.

The Simpsons Would Never Get Rid of a Core Character

But at the end of the day, Marge is just too important to The Simpsons to even be considered killed off. Even when her character is supposedly dead in The Simpsons Season 36 finale, she still plays a crucial role as she helps bring Bart and Lisa back together as adults (in a roundabout way). A sitcom like The Simpsons would never fully be rid of one of its core characters, even in a potential future for her. If that was the case, then Treehouse of Horror has killed her off many times before now.

Even as the actors behind each of the characters change and start to think about moving on from the series, The Simpsons will never get rid of Marge herself. They will recast her character, and sure it will be tough for fans to adjust to any new actor, The Simpsons will then move on. It’s currently on the road to Season 40 thanks to its most recent renewal, and if the series doesn’t end there, fans will get to see Marge in action for many more years to come.