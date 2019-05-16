Mark Millar’s The Magic Order Picked Up As Series By Netflix

Mark Millar’s newest series to get the Netflix treatment is The Magic Order, and it is packing some big talent already, as James Wan (Aquaman) and Lindsey Beer (Chaos Walking) are attached as executive producers. Wan will also be directing the first episode while Beer will be showrunning it, and it already has a series order from the popular streaming service (via Deadline). Other series in development from Netflix’s Millarworld stable are Jupiter’s Legacy and American Jesus, as well as films like Empress, Sharkey The Bounty Hunter, and Huck.

The Magic Order was recreated by Millar and artist Olivier Coipel in conjunction with Netflix and is the first comic under the Netflix label. The series debuted to big sales, becoming the highest-selling new comic book launch in some time, and just concluded its first volume. Expectations are high for the series adaptation, but it seems fans will have to wait a bit longer for any casting or plot info.

Still, having Wan and Beer on board is a good start. For those unfamiliar with The Magic Order, the series revolves around five magical families that protect the world from the dark forces that would defile it. They all have different methods of doing that of course, but one thing they can all agree on is that someone is picking them off one by one, and they will have to unite in some unexpected ways to make sure their respective families can continue their mission.

The first six issues of the series are out in trade now, and you can check out the official description for The Magic Order Volume 1 below.

“We live in a world where we’ve never seen a monster, and The Magic Order is the reason we sleep safely in our beds. Magic meets the Mob in The Magic Order, as five families of magicians — sworn to protect our world for generations — must battle an enemy who’s picking them off one by one. By day, they live among us as our neighbors, friends and co-workers, but by night they are the sorcerers, magicians and wizards that protect us from the forces of darkness…unless the darkness gets them first.”

