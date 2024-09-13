Marvel Announces Agatha All Along Two-Episode Finale on Devil's Night

The Devil's Night holiday will now involve Marvel fans watching the season finale of Agatha All Along. The Disney+ series features Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as Agatha Harkness from WandaVision. The spinoff is a week away from premiering, and the hype is only ramping up. Agatha All Along is debuting with two episodes on September 18th, and the last two episodes in the nine-episode series will also come out on Disney+ the same day. This is all strategic since Marvel Studios doesn't want its spooky-theme streaming series to extend past the Halloween season into November.

Disney+ released a TV guide-style document for Agatha All Along that reveals when each episode will release. Episodes 8 and 9, which make up the season finale, will be available to stream on October 30th, also known as Devil's Night or Mischief Night, the day before Halloween. The guide shows Hahn as Agatha Harkness displaying her witch powers, alongside Joe Locke's mysterious "Teen" and Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal. Another piece of marketing material has this same episode schedule printed on a library ticket from the Westview branch of the New Jersey public library system. You can find both posts below.

6PM is the new witching hour 🔮✨



Don't miss the two-episode premiere of #AgathaAllAlong September 18 at 6PM PT/9PM ET on #DisneyPlus .

'AGATHA ALL ALONG' episodes 8 and 9 will be released on Disney+ October 30th at 6pm PT/9pm ET.

Meet Agatha All Along's coven

A new clip from Agatha All Along introduces viewers to Agatha's coven. Agatha has gathered a coven to travel the daunting Witches' Road and help her get back the powers Scarlet Witch stole from her in the WandaVision finale.

The Agatha All Along clip begins with Joe Locke's Teen revealing a "Welcome Coven" sign to Agatha inside a home. "Does this look centered to you?" the Teen asks.Not easily impressed, Agatha rips the sign down as they are interrupted by Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata). Jennifer is the first member of the coven to arrive, and the Teen offers her some pre-road appetizers in the form of old granola bars. Next, we meet Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone), who recognizes Jennifer as the "high priestess." Finally, the last to arrive is Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn), who is an ex-cop.

What is Agatha All Along about?

(Photo: Kathryn Hahn stars in Marvel's Agatha All Along. - Marvel Television)

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The two-episode premiere of Agatha All Along is September 18th on Disney+.