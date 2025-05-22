MCU Producer Behind Black Panther & Captain America Movies Will Compete on Survivor Next Season

The worlds of reality TV and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are going to collide in a big way this fall. Wednesday night saw hit CBS competition series Survivor conclude its 48th season. Per usual, the final moments of a Survivor season bring fans the first look at the following installment. So we got the first look at Survivor 49, and that glimpse at the cast was followed with Survivor insiders sharing the names of castaway taking part in the upcoming season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It had been teased that a celebrity would be included in the Survivor 49 cast, and the identity of that player was just revealed to be none other than longtime Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore.

If you’re not familiar, Moore was behind some of the biggest hits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moore is best known for his work as an executive producer and producer on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. He also worked on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Eternals, and Captain America: Brave New World.

Survivor hasn’t officially confirmed any of the cast members of Season 49 just yet, but Moore’s name has been mentioned by various sources, including the oft-reliable Inside Survivor. Moore also seems to pop up in a brief moment during the preview for Survivor 49. About 34 seconds into the video there’s a close-up of a man swimming, and he looks an awful lot like Nate Moore.

Play video

If that is indeed Moore in Survivor 49, he’ll be the latest in a line of Hollywood producers and writers to join the iconic reality competition. Perhaps the most famous of the bunch to this point has been Mike White, the filmmaker who is now best known for creating, writing, and directing The White Lotus. That series came after White’s appearance on Survivor‘s 37th season, Survivor: David vs. Goliath, where he finished in second place. Another writer-turned-Survivor star is Star Trek scribe David Wright, who played in both Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen-X (Season 33) and Survivor: Edge of Extinction (Season 38).

After spending years at Marvel Studios, it was announced in December that Moore would be exiting his role with the company to pursue other producing ventures. That said, Moore will still be working with Marvel on the upcoming third installment of the Black Panther franchise, which will be his final film in the MCU.