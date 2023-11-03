ComicBook Nation: Deadpool 3 and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Marvel's Blade Problems

CB Nation crew KOFI AND MATT freak out about Deadpool 3 bringing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to the MCU – while we lament Marvel's Blade falling apart. We also talk rumors of Harrison Ford joining Marvel's Thunderbolts, before talking TV with House of the Dragon, She-Hulk, Andor, and Dahmer – PLUS, reviewing new Horror movie Smile and Hocus Pocus 2!

SMILE MOVIE REVIEW

(Photo: Paramount)

Host Kofi Outlaw compares Smile to the 2014 psychological horror breakout hit It Follows, as both films use supernatural entities as metaphors for real-life issues (sex, disease, trauma, etc). However, according to Outlaw, It Follows excels in laying out the "rules" of its story and how the entity operates; Smile is less effective and establishing those rules, making it hard to get a rhythm or solid stylistic flow to the film.

That said, Outlaw acknowledges that Smile is generally creepy and stressful as a psycho-horror experience – largely bolstered by a breakout performance by Sosie Bacon, the daughter of screen icon Kevin Bacon and his wife, Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress Kyra Sedgwick. Needless to say, the apple didn't fall far from the tree, In Sosie's case...

