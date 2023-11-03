ComicBook Nation: Deadpool 3 and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Marvel's Blade Problems

By Kofi Outlaw

CB Nation crew KOFI AND MATT freak out about Deadpool 3 bringing Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to the MCU – while we lament Marvel's Blade falling apart. We also talk rumors of Harrison Ford joining Marvel's Thunderbolts, before talking TV with House of the Dragon, She-Hulk, Andor, and Dahmer – PLUS, reviewing new Horror movie Smile and Hocus Pocus 2!

SMILE MOVIE REVIEW

smile-movie-viral-marketing.png
(Photo: Paramount)

Host Kofi Outlaw compares Smile to the 2014 psychological horror breakout hit It Follows, as both films use supernatural entities as metaphors for real-life issues (sex, disease, trauma, etc). However, according to Outlaw, It Follows excels in laying out the "rules" of its story and how the entity operates; Smile is less effective and establishing those rules, making it hard to get a rhythm or solid stylistic flow to the film. 

That said, Outlaw acknowledges that Smile is generally creepy and stressful as a psycho-horror experience – largely bolstered by a breakout performance by Sosie Bacon, the daughter of screen icon Kevin Bacon and his wife, Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress Kyra Sedgwick. Needless to say, the apple didn't fall far from the tree, In Sosie's case... 

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

  1. SUBSCRIBE to our Official YouTube Page
  2. Watch Us On Paramount+
  3. Listen via the media player embedded below.
  4. Check us out on Spotify or Stitcher
  5. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or iHeartRadio
0comments

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

marvel-blade-movie-dead-delayed-deadpool-3-wolverine-hugh-jackman.jpg
(Photo: Producer Pete)

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!

Start the Conversation

of