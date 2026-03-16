Marvel Confirms New MCU Daredevil Release 1 Week Before Born Again Returns

2026 is already shaping up to be a big one for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Things kicked off in January with the release of Wonder Man, which introduced a powerful new hero into the MCU equation. On the big screen, only two movies are being released, but they’re poised to be huge, with both Spider-Man: Brand New Day debuting this summer and the multiverse-crossing Avengers: Doomsday prepped to arrive in December. Fans are also waiting on the next batch of episodes from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and X-Men ’97, plus the premiere of Vision Quest. It’s a big year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Later this month, Marvel Studios will finally release the highly anticipated second season of Daredevil: Born Again. Though fans eagerly await the next batch of episodes because of the Mayor Fisk storyline that’s playing out, and the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Marvel has another big Daredevil release that’s been confirmed with the Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast. Featuring the cast and crew of the series breaking down every episode of the new season, the series begins this week ahead of the debut of Born Again‘s new season..

Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast Confirmed by Marvel

Play video

Marvel has confirmed that the Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast will debut its first episode tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17, with the video series premiering on Disney+. The upcoming series will take a behind-the-scenes look at each of the new episodes as they premiere, featuring Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Wilson Bethel, showrunner Dario Scardapane, and more discussing the show as it airs. Fans can not only expect to see details abotu the making of the show and detailed breakdowns of each episode, but also hidden Easter eggs and nuanced behind-the-scenes looks at the stunts, score, costumes, and more.

The first episode of the Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast that arrives this week will be a wide-ranging conversation to kick things off, looking at what came before the new season with executive producer Sana Amanat and Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum appearing alongside Bethel and Scardapane. It will be interesting to see how far back this episode goes, whether it details events from the Netflix series or characters rumored to return in Born Again‘s future episodes.

Though the initial announcement does make the podcast seem like it’s exclusive to Disney+, Marvel has confirmed the video series will be available on Disney+ and YouTube, with an audio-only version available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast hosts.

The Daredevil: Born Again Official Podcast marks the first official time that Marvel Studios has ventured into this arena for any of its original shows. In the past, HBO has been one of the most popular networks to release companion podcasts for high-profile shows, with shows like The Last of Us, Peacemaker, House of the Dragon, and Succession all getting their own shows. Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and FX’s Shogun also have their own podcasts.