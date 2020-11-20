Marvel’s Disney+ Series Are the “Priority” for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios

✖

The Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios is making its slate of Disney+ television series, starting with the release of WandaVision in early 2021, its "priority" as the Disney-owned studio ramps up production on Phase 4 of the feature film side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Under producer Feige, the subscription streaming service is developing multiple big-budget and MCU-set series that will interconnect with the films — including Avengers: Endgame follow-ups The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye — and series with crossover potential introducing new heroes to the MCU, including Ms. Marvel, the Oscar Isaac-starring Moon Knight, and Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk.

"The series are the priority," an insider told The Hollywood Reporter. "Ramping them up takes a lot of focus. The movie machinery is well established."

That confirmation comes after The Walt Disney Company in October announced a strategic reorganization of its media and entertainment businesses in which it would make streaming its "primary focus," accelerating its direct-to-consumer strategy led by Disney+. The streaming service, home to the inaugural D+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian, has passed 73 million subscribers since launching in November 2019.

Disney+ "gives us this opportunity to tell even deeper stories on characters that you already know and love," the Marvel Studios president and producer said during a presentation at Brazil's CCXP in December 2019, "like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, like WandaVision, like Loki, in a new type of cinematic way that we haven't done before."

Universe newcomers like Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Jennifer Walters (Maslany), the super-strong cousin of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), will first appear on the small screen before crossing over onto the big screen.

"And will all, for the first time, interlink. So the MCU will be on your TV screen at home on Disney+ and interconnect with the movies, and then go back and forth," Feige said. "It's exciting to expand the MCU to even bigger and better heights."

"All of those characters will undergo transformative, very-exciting changes in that show and go into our movies, so they'll go back and forth," Feige said when discussing Falcon and WandaVision in a November 2019 interview.

Marvel has big plans for the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision, the first television series from Marvel Studios, which connects to the Phases 1-3 of the MCU and launches its Phase 4. WandaVision directly sets up the feature film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Sam Raimi-directed Doctor Strange sequel where Olsen's Scarlet Witch plays a key role.

WandaVision premieres on January 15, 2021, only on Disney+. Black Widow, the first feature film of the MCU's Phase 4, is scheduled for theatrical release on May 7, 2021.

