Marvel's Helstrom Reveals First Five Episode Descriptions for Hulu Horror Series

Marvel’s Helstrom reveals the first five episode descriptions for the Hulu horror series. The company is giving fans a little bit more to look forward to when the series gets rolling on the platform on October 16th. It will be interesting to see how the latest Marvel show does as Agents of SHIELD has wrapped and fans are still waiting for all the Disney+ series to get going. People who are looking for a little bit more mature take on comic book properties will want to check out Helstrom. Halloween is fast approaching and this haunting take on the universe will be thematically on-point. You can look at the full descriptions down below!

Comicbook.com talked to Elizabeth Marvel about how the upcoming series ties into the other offerings from Marvel.

"I think it's, I wouldn't say it's too scary or scarier than a lot of the territory explored in, you know, something like Daredevil or a lot of shows and movies that are out there can get dark, but it's just different," Marvel said. "It's a different kind of story, a different kind of fear, a different kind of playing out of similar elements. But, you know, I spend a lot of time climbing on walls and flying. So there's still a lot of the same, the same sort of elements are used in this story. It's just to a different kind of purpose."

She continued, "I think people will find satisfaction with some of the familiar of what they really love in this world. And then they'll be encouraged to open new doors and to whole different wings of this giant building of Marvel that they've never been in before, which I think is going to be really fun because I think that the Marvel world it's so huge, but it's been sort of kept in one centralized zone. And now we're saying, 'Come over here with us to this whole new section,' and I think it'll be a great pleasure for people to do that."

