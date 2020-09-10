Marvel's Helstrom Reveals First Five Episode Descriptions for Hulu Horror Series
Marvel’s Helstrom reveals the first five episode descriptions for the Hulu horror series. The company is giving fans a little bit more to look forward to when the series gets rolling on the platform on October 16th. It will be interesting to see how the latest Marvel show does as Agents of SHIELD has wrapped and fans are still waiting for all the Disney+ series to get going. People who are looking for a little bit more mature take on comic book properties will want to check out Helstrom. Halloween is fast approaching and this haunting take on the universe will be thematically on-point. You can look at the full descriptions down below!
Comicbook.com talked to Elizabeth Marvel about how the upcoming series ties into the other offerings from Marvel.
"I think it's, I wouldn't say it's too scary or scarier than a lot of the territory explored in, you know, something like Daredevil or a lot of shows and movies that are out there can get dark, but it's just different," Marvel said. "It's a different kind of story, a different kind of fear, a different kind of playing out of similar elements. But, you know, I spend a lot of time climbing on walls and flying. So there's still a lot of the same, the same sort of elements are used in this story. It's just to a different kind of purpose."
She continued, "I think people will find satisfaction with some of the familiar of what they really love in this world. And then they'll be encouraged to open new doors and to whole different wings of this giant building of Marvel that they've never been in before, which I think is going to be really fun because I think that the Marvel world it's so huge, but it's been sort of kept in one centralized zone. And now we're saying, 'Come over here with us to this whole new section,' and I think it'll be a great pleasure for people to do that."
Episode 1: Mother’s Little Helpers
Daimon Helstrom investigates a possessed young boy in Oregon. Meanwhile in San Francisco, Ana Helstrom stages an auction to expose a criminal. Disturbing events at St. Teresa’s cause concern as the siblings estranged Mother remains hospitalized.
Written By: Paul Zbyszewski. Directed By: Daina Reed
Episode 2: Viaticum
A horrific accident leads Daimon and Gabriella fighting to save a man’s soul, while a darker force attempts to stop them. Meanwhile, Yen’s relationship with his work takes a dark turn towards obsession, and a discovery leads Ana back to St. Teresa’s.
Written By: Blair Butler. Directed By: Anders Engstrom
Episode 3: The One Who Got Away
Daimon and Ana learn more about the destruction their father left in his wake. With Gabriella, they pay a visit to a potential victim and find themselves in deeper than they ever could have imagined. Hastings shocks Caretaker with a stunning revelation.
Written By: Marcus Dalzine. Directed By: Michael Offer
Episode 4: Containment
A demonic enemy brings together an unusual group. Daimon and Ana travel to San Francisco in search of Yen and an artifact that may help defeat the enemy. Ana tells Daimon about her extracurricular activities, and Gabriella’s faith is attacked.
Written By: Sheila Wilson. Directed By: Amanda Row
Episode 5: Committed
Things are not what they seem as Mother’s health sharply declines. As Ana searches for Yen, Gabriella offers counsel to a student struggling to understand how demons live among us. Daimon makes a discovery that is truly a matter of life and death.
Written By: Matt Morgan & Ian Sobel. Directed By: Jovanka Vuckovic