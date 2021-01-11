Marvel's Kevin Feige Addresses if Disney+ Shows Will Get Multiple Seasons

✖

The arrival of the first TV series from Marvel Studios may have taken a bit longer than everyone expected, thanks to the effects of the ongoing pandemic, but the premiere of the anticipated project is finally on the horizon. WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, debuts on Disney+ this Friday, blending the action and stories of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the styles of TV sitcoms from throughout the decades. This series clearly seems like it will be a one-and-done thing, setting up Wanda's upcoming appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but that may not be the case for every Marvel show coming to Disney+.

Shows like Loki and Falcon and the Winter Soldier seem to have a longer story in mind, especially since the characters in the leading roles don't have any big screen plans in the immediate future of the franchise. So does that mean that their Disney+ projects will have multiple seasons? Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently spoke with Variety about the future of the franchise on Disney+, and explained that the longevity of these projects will change from title to title.

"It will vary," said Feige. "There are some shows that have been built to further expand our storytelling and then go into features. We’ve already announced Lizzie Olsen being a part of Doctor Strange 2. We’ve announced Teyonah Parris being part of Captain Marvel 2. There are some shows that, while always interconnected, are being built with multiple seasons in mind. So it’ll vary the way a lot of I think great TV now varies, whether it’s a couple of years between seasons of Game of Thrones or Stranger Things, or one offs like — what did I just watch? — Queen’s Gambit. One of the fun things about streaming is the rules are loose, which allows for you to just follow creatively, where you want to go."

There isn't going to be one set answer for how long a given title could be. Some, like WandaVision, will only last a single season. Others will last longer. Loki, for example, is reportedly already working on a second installment.

The first two episodes of Marvel's WandaVision arrive on Disney+ on January 15th.