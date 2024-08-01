Turn Blade Into a Midnight Sons Movie Already

Blade has been through Hell. While that’s true for the character himself, it’s especially true for Marvel Studios’ stab at a reboot. The film has been delayed countless times and has gone through a handful of script iterations, with Marvel boss Kevin Feige admitting the latest script is one he finally feels pretty good about. With each day that passes, it’s increasingly unlikely the film will end up missing its scheduled 2025 release date so maybe—just maybe—it’s time to convert the project into a horror-tinged team-up. Midnight Sons, anyone?

The team is a cult favorite amongst comic readers for its darker tones and characters, featuring anyone from Blade and Ghost Rider to Man-Thing, Moon Knight, and beyond. In fact, Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac has said such a team-up is what he hopes to achieve during his time in the MCU.

“I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Son,” Isaac said during a panel at Middle East Film and and Comic Con earlier this year. “There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be. So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there’s some room to explore that possibility.”

Interestingly enough, Marvel’s reverted the team’s name back to its original Midnight Sons spelling after a brief change to Midnight Suns to coincidence with the release of the video game. Could that be a hint that Marvel Studios is already pulling the publishing strings?

What’s Wesley Snipes think of Marvel’s Blade reboot?

Whatever Marvel Studios decides to do with the character, original Blade star Wesley Snipes has said Mahershala Ali has his blessing to carry on the legacy of the character.

“I shouted him out, told him he’s got all my blessings and support,” Snipes told EW this week. “I even referenced the fact that some of the challenges they’re facing now with the project, it shouldn’t be accredited to him … It’s not the actor’s fault. There’s a lot more that goes on with pulling this Blade stuff off … You need a lot of secret sauce to do the Blade thing, man. Good luck. You’re my man, though.”

Blade is currently set to hit theaters on November 7, 2025.