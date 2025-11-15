Marvel Reveals New Variants of an MCU Favorite (Including the Replacement of Two Major Characters)

We’re all pretty familiar with the concepts of variants in this new iteration of the Marvel universe. After the first season of Loki and the time-chaos therein, a multiverse was established and carried forward by movies and limited series like Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and WandaVision, with a ton more surely to come.

Following down the rabbit hole of this new multiverse, Marvel Studios’ What If…? explores various alternate timelines across the multiverse, showcasing the major moments from the MCU that occur differently, as observed by the character called the Watcher. It served as a more in-depth introduction to a multiverse than the live-action films, which were stuffed full of alternate timelines that could easily become confusing, showcasing new takes on familiar heroes and villains. In the show’s second season, following the information given by the Guardians of the Multiverse, the Watcher continues to explore more strange worlds, meeting new heroes and seeing the events that have changed in different timelines, and leading into the finale season. And now, Joshua James Shaw, one of the geniuses from Marvel’s art department, has dropped some clearer images of fan faves from the finale of What If that showed up in a blink-and-you-miss-it moment.

Each Of These Moments Deserve An Episode

Or at least more than a fraction of a second of screen time at the end of the finale. The images brought to life in the final sequence were nothing short of stunning. And thanks to Shaw, we have a clearer view of the Deathlok Peggy Variant, the Peggy Carter Elektra variant, and Captain Carter as the Black Knight. Which means that Peggy Carter fans are feeling well fed right now.

The What If…? finale received mixed reviews and ratings, likely due to the confusing and vague ending, with critics appreciating the story more than audiences. Matt Fernandez from Geeks of Color says, “At the end of its third season, What If…? avoids the mistake that befalls so many other great shows and avoids overextending its premise and overstaying its welcome.” While an audience reviewer counters with, “What If… Marvel hadn’t done this season 3? Would’ve been better, but hey, the last couple episodes make sure one of Marvel’s most unique and creative project goes off with no questions.” The most common consensus? Season 3 didn’t hold a candle to the first two, but the animation was beautiful enough to cover a multitude of sins—and after seeing the art the Shaw showed off, we can definitely agree on that second part.

