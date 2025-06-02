7 Times Marvel’s Disney+ Shows Screwed Up

The first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are spectacular. They take countless stories and weave them into a wonderful tapestry that makes staying up to date feel worthwhile. By the time Avengers: Endgame rolls around, everything is in place for a massive story that acts as a farewell tour for so many characters. However, despite the movie feeling like a swan song, the franchise doesn’t end there. Marvel’s Phase Four kicks off with some massive films, as well as TV shows on Disney+ that take characters from the movies and give them more time to shine on the small screen. Even some new faces find themselves with their own projects, such as Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight.

At first, the Disney+ experiment seems great, opening new avenues for storytelling and keeping pace with the movies. Unfortunately, the good times are over, as there are more than a few examples of Marvel’s Disney+ shows just dropping the ball.

1) Secret Invasion Making Rhodey the Big Skrull Reveal

Secret Invasion focuses on Nick Fury’s efforts to stop a group of rogue Skrulls from destabilizing the United States government’s relations with other countries. The show is very different than the comic book storyline it borrows its name from, but the MCU still wants it to pack a punch. The only way it thinks it can do that is by having James Rhodes, aka War Machine, be a Skrull in disguise. The real Rhodey has been in captivity for years, missing out on major events, including the death of his best friend, Tony Stark.

2) Secret Invasion Powering Up G’iah

While the Rhodey bombshell is bad, Secret Invasion messes up even worse by creating a ridiculously overpowered character, G’iah. Talos is struggling to get the upper hand on Gravik, the leader of the rogue Skrulls, so his daughter goes undercover and infiltrates his operation. Toward the end of the show, she uses the Super Skrull Machine to gain the abilities of countless MCU heavyweights, including Captain Marvel, Thanos, and the Hulk, and defeat Gravik. However, G’iah’s been missing ever since, making it seem like the MCU doesn’t know what to do with her.

3) Secret Invasion Killing Maria Hill

The worst thing Secret Invasion does is kill Maria Hill in the first episode. After years of sitting on the sidelines, she finally looks ready to come into her own at the start of the Disney+ series. Unfortunately, she ends up dead as the result of an attack by Gravik, which helps push Nick Fury’s story forward but not her own. A capable secret agent just exits the franchise before she even gets a chance to show what she’s got.

4) WandaVision Having Ralph Bohner Pretend to Be Pierto Maximoff

WandaVision does a good job of handling the pressure of being the first MCU Disney+ show. It sets up a fantastic mystery from the jump involving Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s place in a town that jumps from decade to decade each week. Where it drops the ball, though, is having Quicksilver actor Evan Peters return as what the show claims to be a version of Wanda’s brother, Pietro. It turns out it’s all a ruse orchestrated by Agatha Harkness, and Peters’ character is actually Ralph Bohner, a man in witness protection who has no real ties to Fox’s Marvel Universe.

5) Moon Knight Cutting Away From the Action

After releasing shows following familiar characters, Marvel Studios tries throwing a new character in the mix with Moon Knight, a complicated character prone to bouts of violence. The show’s marketing makes it seem as if it’s going to be the most violent MCU project to date, with the titular hero beating the snot out of anyone who gets in his way. However, the final product leaves a lot to be desired by doing more telling than showing in the action department.

6) Daredevil: Born Again Taking Matt Murdock to the Bank

Daredevil: Born Again is messy due to the creative overhaul that happened during production. At times, it feels like two different shows, and just when it starts to find its footing, the fifth episode throws everything out of whack by doing a bottle episode that sees Matt Murdock get stuck in a bank during a robbery with Kamala Khan’s dad. “With Interest” feels so out of place that Daredevil: Born Again‘s star, Charlie Cox, has come out against it.

7) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Introducing Skaar

Despite not getting a lot of love upon release, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law really isn’t all that bad. It has cringeworthy moments, sure, but it’s much more harmless than some of the other Disney+ shows. The one major issue with She-Hulk is that it shoehorns in Bruce Banner’s son, Skaar, who doesn’t bring anything to the show. He just shows up at the family barbecue and proceeds to disappear from the MCU entirely.

Do you have an issue with these MCU moments from the Disney+ shows? What other scenes do you think belong on this list? Let us know in the comments below!