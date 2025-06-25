Marvel’s Best Superhero May Never Actually Appear in a Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to its fair share of powerhouses. Thor and Hulk are the cream of the crop in the early phases, using their incredible strength to get the better of their enemies. They don’t stay at the top of the pecking order forever, though, making way for characters like Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch, who have Infinity Stones to thank for their gifts. However, with the Infinity Saga over, the MCU is looking for other powerful characters to enter the spotlight, such as Sentry, who Valentina Allegra de Fontaine describes as stronger than all the Avengers combined.

Despite all the hype, Sentry is far from the strongest character in Marvel Comics. Franklin Richards, Galactus, and Silver Surfer can all make cases for themselves, which is why it’s no surprise that they’re heading to the MCU soon. But there’s at least one incredibly strong Marvel character who will likely never get the chance to appear on the big screen, though, and it’s a shame because they may be the publisher’s best superhero.

Miracleman’s Origins Couldn’t Be More Strange

On paper, there’s not much that Miracleman can’t do. He has all of the typical powers that come with being a Superman-like figure (superhuman strength, speed, invulnerability, etc.), as well as telekinesis, telepathy, and regeneration. And, the character’s only true weakness is the word “Abraxas,” which may seem strange, but he owes his existence to another hero who deals with the same problem. Miracleman is a blatant ripoff of Captain Marvel from DC Comics, and he doesn’t really try to hide that fact.

L. Miller & Son, a publisher, released American comic books in Britain and found success with Fawcett Comics titles, including ones starring Captain Marvel. When Fawcett Comics decided to change its business practices, leaving L. Miller & Son high and dry, the British firm decided to take matters into its own hands and create a character just like Captain Marvel. Comic book writer and artist Mick Anglo was hired, and his big idea was Marvelman, a young man who meets a mysterious scientist who gives him incredible abilities he can access by uttering the word “Kimota.”

At a time when American comic books were impossible to find in Britain, Marvelman filled a massive void. Titles from across the pond eventually made their way back to Britain, though, which left Marvelman as a little hero in a giant universe. His book couldn’t stave off the competition, and after being revived a couple of times as Miracleman, Marvel acquired the character in 2009, licensing him from Anglo and republishing old stories. It also created new adventures for him, but they don’t have much to do with the Marvel Universe.

Miracleman Isn’t Likely to Jump Off the Page Anytime Soon

It’s easy to look at Miracleman as Marvel’s version of Watchmen. They both operate under a larger umbrella but mostly keep to themselves. However, like the Watchmen before him, Miracleman finds himself in the middle of a major event during Timeless. Kang the Conqueror recruits a historian because he needs help with time travel shenanigans during the one-shot story, showing the mortal events from Marvel’s past, present, and future. At the end of the comic, the historian is looking at his journal, and the Miracleman logo is visible.

Following Timeless‘ release, there was plenty of chatter online about Miracleman joining the rest of Marvel’s heroes on Earth-616. That has yet to happen, and Marvel doesn’t seem ready to reveal any plans for the character at the moment. The uncertainty surrounding Miracleman’s comic version makes it seem unlikely that Marvel Studios is preparing to bring the character to live-action. In fact, it may not even have the option because the Anglo estate holds all the cards.

That’s not to say the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement in the future that allows Miracleman to appear in the MCU or a standalone movie. Taking that leap would probably do more harm than good, though, because the only way he would find success is by being watered down.

Would you like to see Miracleman appear in a live-action movie? Do you think there’s a spot for him in the MCU? Let us know in the comments below!