Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Celebrates WandaVision at Emmys 2021 FYC Event

Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige reacts to the streaming success of WandaVision, calling the first original television series from Marvel Studios a "celebration of TV history." Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series from head writer Jac Schaeffer and director Matt Shakman reunites newlyweds Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the Vision (Paul Bettany) in TV Land: the sitcom suburbia of Westview, New Jersey, inspired by television classics like The Dick Van Dyke Show and Bewitched. In reality, Wanda and Vision's domestic life exists only inside a Hex conjured by a grief-stricken Scarlet Witch.

"We were finishing up the Infinity Saga, we were doing Avengers: Endgame, and thinking about what was next. That's when this opportunity to do television came up, and it really invigorated the whole studio," the Marvel Studios president and producer said during a drive-in For Your Consideration Emmys event for WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. "This is how we creatively continue to grow and evolve. Look at these first two shows: With Falcon, you have something that can comment on the state of the world — by the time it aired, even more relevant than it was when we started it — and then WandaVision itself is a celebration of this new medium that we are playing in for the first time, but that we all grew up with and we all love."

WandaVision is a marriage between the two Avengers' classic love story in the Marvel Comics and a blend of the many sitcoms that Feige admired through re-runs that aired on Nick at Nite. Marvel Studios achieved another first when WandaVision's black-and-white series premiere, "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience," did just that and filmed its surreal sitcom in front of a live audience.

"We love television [at Marvel]. I hope WandaVision is a salute, a celebration of TV history," Feige said. "Something I love is that people love the characters, I love that they connect with the story of WandaVision. I also love that it's having new, younger fans go and check out The Dick Van Dyke Show, and check out The Brady Bunch, and check out all these shows that I'm old enough to take for granted that I watched on Nick at Nite. WandaVision leading people to those series is not something I anticipated. It makes me very happy."

Disney submitted WandaVision and Falcon and Winter Soldier for consideration in the Best Limited Series and Best Drama categories, respectively, ahead of the 2021 Emmys. The Television Academy will reveal this year's Emmy nominees on July 13.

All episodes of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+.

