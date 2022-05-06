Marvel's WandaVision Star Kat Dennings on Jimmy Woo Spinoff, Thor Return

✖

Marvel's WandaVision star Kat Dennings is "up for anything" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including her third Thor movie and another team-up with FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). Dennings, who played Darcy Lewis in 2011's Thor and 2013's Thor: The Dark World before reprising her role in Disney+ series WandaVision earlier this year, did not return for the mostly space-set Thor: Ragnarok in 2017. With her Thor co-star Natalie Portman back in the MCU as Jane Foster — transformed into hammer-swinging superhero the Mighty Thor in director Taika Waititi's upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder — Dennings would make another Marvel return "in a heartbeat."

"I was very surprised and excited," Dennings said about her eight-years-later Marvel comeback in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com. "At first, I just knew they wanted to bring Darcy back. When I heard it was for WandaVision, I was very intrigued. It's such a unique project — I think the audience really appreciated the specialness of the show."

The first Marvel Studios original series teams Darcy, now an astrophysicist, with Woo and S.W.O.R.D. Agent Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) after the events of Avengers: Endgame. When a grieving Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) puts a hex over the suburbs of Westview, New Jersey, the ex-Avenger alters reality to make the "WandaVision" sitcom where she lives with a recreated Vision (Paul Bettany).

Dennings previously revealed she doesn't appear in Love and Thunder, the fourth Thor movie that wrapped filming in Australia over the summer, but told PopCulture she's "always up for anything Marvel asks of me."

Since their partnership in WandaVision, fans have called for a spin-off series teaming Darcy and Woo as investigators of other mysterious cases as a Marvel spin on The X-Files. Such decisions are "always up to the powers that be," Dennings noted, adding: "I think they took notice of all the [online] comments. I would do it in a heartbeat!"

Dennings next reprises her role as Darcy Lewis in a future episode of Marvel Studios' animated series What If...?, which also features Thor stars Portman and Chris Hemsworth in voiceover roles.

All episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

