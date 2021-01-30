WandaVision welcomes a surprise guest star when a future episode of the Marvel sitcom switches to the 1990s. In Episode 4, "We Interrupt This Program," a dramatic perspective shift sees S.W.O.R.D. Agent Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), and FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) investigate the mysterious goings-on in Westview. According to Monica, who gets sucked into and subsequently spit out of the now-missing New Jersey town of nearly 4,000 souls, it's Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) who is behind WandaVision — the Avengers-starring sitcom where the happily married Scarlet Witch and Vision (Paul Bettany) are the proud parents of newborn twin sons.

Wanda's super-fast pregnancy and delivery could bring a very special guest star to WandaVision, where Wanda has almost everything she wants. In the newest TV spot from Marvel Studios, which you can watch above, an unseen guest catches a plaid-wearing Wanda off-guard when she opens the door of her suburban home.

Bettany was the first WandaVision cast member to reveal a secret actor in the show's cast, telling Black Girl Nerds: "There's stuff that I can't talk to you about, where I get to work with an actor that's going to be a surprise for everybody. I get to work with an actor that I've been wanting to work with forever, who is just unbelievable. We have some real fireworks together."

Wanda's unexpected visitor could be the long-rumored guest star who — spoiler warning — once belonged to Fox's now-defunct X-Men franchise. Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige hasn't ruled out appearances from Wanda's comic book family members in WandaVision, which some suspect might introduce mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"[Wanda's] got a lot of family members in the comics," Feige recently told Rotten Tomatoes TV. "This is more about that relationship with Vision, and more about that dynamic and the evolving relationship of that couple, and how that grows and evolves and unfolds."

Asked if WandaVision might include Wanda's dead twin brother, Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), or Magneto, the mutant master of magnetism who was once the twins' father in the Marvel comic books, Feige said: "There are other characters in other episodes of this show. Who they are, what they are, not worth discussing right now."

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

