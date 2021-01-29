WandaVision Showrunner Jac Schaeffer Tries to Dodge X-Men Questions

✖

Since the completion of the Fox-Disney merger Marvel fans have been waiting on baited breath to see how Marvel Studios will incorporate the X-Men into their larger MCU continuity. The ongoing WandaVision has long been a place that seemed like a perfect time to bring them in considering Wanda's association with mutants and her reality breaking abilities that are seemingly on display. Series showrunner Jac Schaefferdeftly dodged a question about Wanda's family history in the source material, Magneto being her father in the world of Marvel comics, as it relates to WandaVision and wouldn't even tease if it's going to happen.

"Oh, you’re sneaky, just slipping that one in like ‘No big deal, just going to ask her about mutants," Schaeffer told Comic Book Movie. "Just going to keep my voice normal, not tip my hand.’ - Yes, I cannot speak of such things, but I appreciate your question. (laughs)" Schaeffer is no stranger to writing Marvel characters though, having penned drafts of Captain Marvel and the upcoming Black Widow in addition to WandaVision. She opened up about how writing those two characters was different from Wanda, beyond simply the TV format.

"My goal is always to understand them as fully as possible and I think with Carol Danvers and Natasha, a lot of that writing - they’re so clever and the quips and they’re both so confident....What was different about Wanda and what I kind of hadn’t done before - she’s quite a serious character. She speaks plainly, there’s not a lot of artifice to her and I think, in a little way, there’s a bit of a blank slate that made it fun to insert her in a sitcom world, but her seriousness, her gravity is kind of beguiling. I’m used to writing sassier, funnier characters, and to be authentic with her, in her pain and in her trauma, was a really fulfilling experience."

Fans have theorized that the series could see the return of MCU actors like Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Quicksilver) and/or James Spader (Ultron) in a riff on sitcom episodes about family visits. It's unclear if this will come to pass and if the series will then extend that logic into a mutant introduction, but six episodes remain so there's a lot of time left for something to pan out.

WandaVision's first three episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Friday mornings at 3 AM EST / 12 AM PT.

