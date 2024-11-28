Spider-Man Livestreams From the Thanksgiving Day Parade in New Look At Marvel Animated Series

Feast your eyes on a new look at Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Marvel Studios served the holiday-themed teaser during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where the web-slinger made his first appearance in a decade as a newly-redesigned balloon. That’s not all. Just as his MCU counterpart did in Spider-Man: Homecoming — which depicted a rookie Spider-Man (Tom Holland) vlogging the events of Captain America: Civil War — the proto-suited Spidey (voiced by Hudson Thames) took a swing at live-streaming by literally swinging into the parade in a teaser video, which you can watch below.

Addressing his followers “live” on social media, the newbie wall-crawler says, “Hey guys, it’s Spider-Man here. Don’t forget to like and subscribe. Happy Thanksgiving! See you soon.”

The new Marvel Animation series will premiere Jan. 29 on Disney+.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man stars Hudson Thames (Marvel’s What If…?) as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Colman Domingo (Euphoria) as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, Zeno Robinson (Transformers: Earthspark) as Harry Osborn, Grace Song (Kidding) as Nico Minoru of the Runaways, Eugene Byrd (Superman: Man of Tomorrow) as Lonnie Lincoln, Hugh Dancy (Hannibal) as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus, Kari Wahlgren (Star Trek: Lower Decks) as Aunt May, and Charlie Cox (Daredevil: Born Again) as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

Inspired by the classic Stan Lee-Steve Ditko comic run of The Amazing Spider-Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series from Jeff Trammel (Disney’s Amphibia and The Owl House and Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek) will pit Spider-Man against such foes as the Chameleon, the Scorpion, the Rhino, Speed Demon, and the Tarantula. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man “follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots,” the synopsis states.

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

“Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is amazing, to say the least,” Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation for Marvel Studios, told ComicBook, adding the show is “very much like a cut” from the classic comic books.

“It’s Peter Parker back in high school just trying to make it work, take care of his aunt, completely broke, and having to be a superhero,” Winderbaum said. “It’s so essentially Spider-Man. And what Jeff Trammell did, which I think people are going to love, is he built this ensemble of characters around Peter that you fall in love with. Similarly, just because it’s long-form storytelling, as those relationships brew when the stakes rise in that first season, things feel really tragic and dangerous, and pretty incredible. So, I love that show.”

In addition to the new Spider-Man animated series, Marvel Animation’s upcoming slate includes the third and final season of What If…? (Dec. 22), the Black Panther spinoff Eyes of Wakanda (Aug. 6, 2025) and Marvel Zombies (Oct. 3).