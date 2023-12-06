Masters of the Air Trailer Released by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ just revealed a new trailer for Masters of the Air. The movie stars Austin Butler as a World War II pilot. Executive producers Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks are thrilled to bring viewers this look back at the drama inherent in air battles during that massive conflict. Joining Butler in Masters of the Air are Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, and Nate Mann. The series takes to the skies on Friday January 26. That first installment consists of two episodes. Every week will see a new episode until the finale on March 15, 2024. Check out the latest trailer for the series down below.

"Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the 'Bloody Hundredth') as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air," the official synopsis reads. "Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler's Third Reich is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all."

Apple TV+ Ready For The Skies With Masters Of The Air

(Photo: Robert Viglasky)

Apple TV+ was excited at the prospect of getting all this talent into one room. When the series gets off the ground on January 26, they're hoping fans are amazed at the wild look at aerial combat in a bygone era. Things were not always guided by computer systems and accelerated technology. These pilots had to rely on their wits and sometimes help from their friends to beat the odds when facing down the enemy. Here's what one of the creative leaders had to say about the series.

"Masters of the Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through their courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II," Goetzman explained during the series announcement. "Tom and Steven have always wanted to visualize cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this 'singular event in the history of warfare.' We're thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story."

Are you excited for Masters of the Air? Let us know down in the comments!