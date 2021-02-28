Saturday Night Live Parodies Cinderella With Nick Jonas

✖

Saturday Night Live decided to have Nick Jonas play Prince Charming in Cinderella. Kate McKinnon played the wicked stepmother and Melissa Villasenor and Chloe Fineman played the stepmother. While Aidy Bryant actually ended up being the love interest instead of Cinderella. It turns out her glass slipper was the one left behind instead of the girls. One small twist though, she ended up being a mouse from the fairytale. It’s bizarre and more than a little bit strange, but that’s how SNL goes sometimes. A lot of the sketches so far have made use of Jonas’ singing talent. The most bizarre among them being this one and the bachelor party one right after it.

Gonna give it up to the #SNL costume department 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EM2uDjF24m — Simona (@simona_ka) February 28, 2021

Jonas performed a new song from his album Spaceman, which hit this week. The pop star deals with topics including the pandemic and isolation. But, a bunch of the songs address his blossoming love for his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The performer talked to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about his latest record and how he approached songwriting for the 2021 effort.

"Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio," Jonas told the Apple Music host. "And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important."

"So 'Spaceman' came into my mind because I was thinking, 'What's the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?' It's just completely disconnected from the world," he added. "We've gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn't our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that."

