Mayans M.C. Season 5 Teaser Promises Major Retribution In Final Season

Retribution is coming to Mayans M.C.'s Final Season – and the latest teaser promo outright says so. In the new Mayans M.C. Season 5 teaser "Retribution Is Coming" we only get forty-two seconds of footage – but it is an intense little sizzle reel. Even the caption for the video is intense, echoing the line "This is all that we are, all that we're meant to be."

Ezekiel Reyes (J.D. Pardo), Bishop (Michael Irby), Adelita (Carla Baratta), and Angel (Clayton Cardenas), all look like they are in states of about the worst kind of distress we've ever seen them in – and that's saying something, given that this is Mayans M.C. we're talking about. Given how Mayans M.C. Season 4 ended, that's not all that surprising.

In the Mayans M.C. Season 4 finale, EZ decided to seize the power of the club for himself, using some bloody and ruthless moves in the war against the Sons of Anarchy to both push out club founder Marcus (Emilio Rivera)and circumvent Bishop's attempt to retake the crown. EZ started his reign in the deepest end of the pool possible, trying to broker a new era of drug deals for the club, with a warehouse of heroin and some massive deadlines to meet. However, luck is not at all on EZ's side as someone from his inner circle snuck out and burned the warehouse of drugs, leaving EZ already in a deep hole, with his business crippled as a war with the Sons boiling over. On a more personal level, the Reyes family is falling apart as quickly as the M.C., as EZ's new status, has broken the bonds between him, his father Felipe (Edward James Olmos), and his brother Angel (Cardenas).

Here's the Mayans M.C. Season 5 synopsis:

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel – as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family.

Mayans M.C. Season 5 premieres on May 24th on FX.