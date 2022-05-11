Mayans M.C.’s Major Character Death Has Fans Making Sons of Anarchy Comparisons

Mayans M.C. just hit fans with a major character death that has left them reeling – and making some big comparisons with Sons of Anarchy. In the climax of Mayans Season 4 Episode 5 “Death of the Virgin” The Sons of Anarchy finally strike back for the murder of their brother Allessandro Montez, the road captain Pablo killed in Season 3. Sons of Anarchy San Bernardino VP Terry (Greg Vrotsos) kicked off the war by pulling a drive-by mass shooting on a crew of Mayans that were hanging out together – a massacre that claimed the life of fan-favorite Mayan, Coco (Richard Cabral).

Now, social media is lit up with “Not Coco!” reactions from Mayans fans – as well as comparisons to when Sons of Anarchy broke our hearts like this, with the death of Opie!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Crow Flies…

It’s been the theme of this franchise since the beginning. Don’t know why we’re ever surprised anymore…

NOT COCO

It’s already feeling like a hashtag…

Dude… WTF?!

The collective cry going up from Mayans fans everywhere.

Opie vs. Coco – Who Hurt You More?

The debate between Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. deaths is officially on.

Why We’re Comparing

And I say that killing Coco is like killing Opie b/c Angel is the “Jax” on #MayansFX it was Angel, Gilly and Coco in the club together first, taking Coco will turn Angel inside out like it taking Opie did Jax #MayansMC — Beyoncé’s Left Eyebrow (@SimplyTasha08) May 11, 2022

Some fans are wondering if what happened to Coco and Opie (respectively) are really comparable. A lot of hardcore fans would argue: they are.

We Deserved Happily Ever After

HOPE AND COCO DESERVE THEIR HAPPILY EVER AFTER!!!! DAMN YOU!!!! #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/vG05zCirJ1 — Margarita Hernandez (@Mhernandez287) May 11, 2022

Coco and Hope had been our MVPs since their Season 3 story arc. Why do you have to make this world so dark, Mayans????

Not Our Boy!

IM NOT OKAY, THEY MASSACRED MY BOY #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/eW9EmCBxNk — Sam Garza (@SamsHead_21) May 11, 2022

The term “fan-favorite” gets thrown around a LOT these days. But in this case…

United We Stand… Mayans

If the death of Coco and many other Mayans don’t unite The rest of the MC, then idk what will. @MayansFX #mayansfx — nick (@bentanenta) May 11, 2022

Tragedy bridges deep division. Hopefully not a lesson we all need to learn again in real life…

Whose Side You Got?

Sons of Anarchy or Mayans – soon we’ll all have to pick a side…

Never Forget Him

R.I.P. Coco. We love you, brother.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 is airing on FX and streaming on FX on Hulu.