‘Mayans MC’ Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo: ‘Brotherhood’

Fans getting excited for the upcoming season 1 premiere of Mayans MC revealed in a new “brotherhood” photo from the show’s official Twitter account Tuesday afternoon. In the photo, actors Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Antonio Jaramillo and Joseph Raymond Lucero posed in their cuts in a framed photo.

“Brotherhood,” the show captioned the behind-the-scenes photo, adding the hashtag #MayansFX.

Fans responded to the sneak peek with excitement for the upcoming Sons of Anarchy spinoff series.

“Still miss our Jax Teller but #MayansMC looks totally BADASS. Cant wait!” one fan wrote.

“So ready to watch #MayansFX,” another wrote.

“Patiently waiting..” someone else said.

The show has continuously shared snippets of the Mayans’ word with behind-the-scenes photos, teasers and trailers over the past few weeks. Earlier this month, the show’s first official trailer (debuted at San Diego Comic-Con) gave fans a highly-anticipated glimpse into the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), who is fresh out of prison and a prospect member of the Mayans Motorcycle Club.

So far, viewers know that before EZ went to prison, he had a promising life with a bright future ahead of him. But after prison, everything changed, including him getting involved in the motorcycle club — and all the danger, drama and darkness that comes with it.

Other cast members like Edward James Olmos, who plays EZ’s father, Felipe, and Cardenas, who plays EZ’s brother, Angel.

In addition to Pardo, Cardenas, Cabral, Jaramillo, Lucero and Olmos, the series will also star Jacqueline Obradors, Sarah Bolger and Carla Baratta. While no core Sons of Anarchy characters are set with recurring appearances, Emilio Rivera will be back as Mayans MC President Marcus Alvarez.

Sutter revealed that while the show will take place in the same world as Sons of Anarchy, most of the cast will be completely new characters. It will jump a few years into the future, past the death of SOA‘s Jax Teller.

In one teaser released earlier this month for the new spinoff, fans caught an Easter egg referencing Jax. The video clip opened on a memorial on the highway spot Jax died on his motorcycle in the Sons of Anarchy series finale. The camera zoomed out from the flower-covered cross and panned over to various members of the Mayans club on their choppers. They rode away from the memorial in single file.

Series creator Kurt Sutter has been heavily promoting the show as well, having taken to Twitter Monday sharing the Sept. 4 premiere date along with new show art.

“September 4, the next chapter begins,” Sutter wrote beneath an illustration of EZ wearing a prospect cut on his motorcycle.

Fans can see all the action and drama of Mayans MC for themselves when it premieres on FX in less than one month.