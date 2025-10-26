MCU Star’s Crime Thriller Is Already Back With a New Season on Streaming

November is already shaping up to be a big month for Marvel fans, but before several new releases hit Disney+ next month, a competing streamer is wrapping October with the return of a major Marvel star’s hit show. Paramount+ has been dropping new titles throughout the month, giving subscribers plenty of new streaming options. Just over a year after one of Paramount+’s best shows concluded its most recent season, it just returned to the platform with new episodes.

Clint Barton/Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner’s crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown returned with a special two-episode Season 4 premiere on Paramount+ on October 26th. From Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, the series is set in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan, and centers around the McLusky family, who act as the liaisons between prisoners and the community in a town where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Renner stars in the show as Michael “Mike” McLusky opposite a cast that also includes Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Necar Zadegan. Edie Falco joins the cast in Season 4.

Like the three previous seasons, Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 is set to run 10 episodes. New episodes drop weekly on Sundays on Paramount+ at 3 a.m. ET through the Season 4 finale on December 21st.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Is a Strong Return for the Jeremy Renner-Led Series

Since its premiere on Paramount+ back in 2021, Mayor of Kingstown has steadily gotten better, rising from a 33% critic-rated series on Rotten Tomatoes in Season 1 to a 78% critic-rated show in Season 3, with steady audience ratings that linger around 80%. It’s still too early for Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 to get a critic or audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but early reviews suggest the show comes back swinging in its new batch of episodes.

In a review for Collider, critic Jeff Ewing said Season 4 “still manages to wildly raise the stakes” and “is the most tense and emotional installment to date, building palpable threats for beloved characters, and Renner’s series has never been better.” Similar praise was echoed by Screen Rant’s Grant Hermanns, who said Season 4 “is back with some of the darkest and most intense storylines yet, putting the series at an all-time high.” Reviewer Brittany Frederick went so far as to call Season 4 the “best season yet,” explaining that the new episodes serve as a “soft reset for the Paramount+ show.”

The high praise comes on the heels of repeated success for Mayor of Kingstown, a series that is known for its intense, gritty realism, high-stakes storytelling, and strong performances.

Will There Be a Mayor of Kingstown Season 5?

Mayor of Kingstown has not been renewed for Season 5, but a renewal seems likely. Speaking about the show’s future back in August, Renner teased, per Popverse, “I think I’m signing it off to finish it off in two more. We found a cool end, I’m not going to tell you, but we found a really cool end, I think, to the show.”

The first two episodes of Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 are now streaming on Paramount+. New episodes release weekly on Sundays.

